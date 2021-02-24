Introducing our new podcast series Remember When…

Join us as we delight and despair in the fads and phenomena that helped shape us across the generations.

Remember when we used dial-up internet and texts cost 20 cents each? When we learned to drive in a manual and listened to Channel Z? Or when Wellington Dub took over the local music scene and we drove laps of Queen Street to show off our Mazda RX-7s? Remember when Slender Man invaded our nightmares, and the ultimate first date was at Death By Chocolate?

Hosted by The Spinoff’s podcast manager Jane Yee, new podcast Remember When… features a revolving cast of The Spinoff staff alongside feature guests, gathering twice a week to relive some of the most universal (as well as some fairly niche) New Zealand experiences.

Have a listen to the first two episodes below, and subscribe now via Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you normally listen to podcasts.





If you have an idea for a topic to be discussed on Remember When…, send us an email: podcasts@thespinoff.co.nz