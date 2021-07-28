We’re hiring: HR specialist, The Spinoff Group

The Spinoff Group is looking for an experienced HR specialist to join our dynamic, creative organisation and help us navigate through a serious growth phase.

The Spinoff Group is seeking an HR specialist to work across the organisation as it moves into an exciting new era. Digital magazine The Spinoff has now been joined by a screen production arm, Hex Work Productions, and our sister content studio Daylight Creative. Each has its own team structure and goals, while all working alongside each other to achieve group success.

We’re looking for an experienced, generalist HR manager or director who can own the people aspect of the business. We’ve very quickly grown from 25 staff at the beginning of 2021 to over 40 today and the time has come for us to invest in dedicated HR.

Our ideal candidate is senior enough to run a department, but still eager to get in the weeds as full ownership HR is required (no direct reports). We’re looking for someone who believes in our kaupapa and carries the values of The Spinoff, so we remain an open, inclusive and inspirational workplace as we continue to scale.

We believe this role could be three days per week, but are open to negotiation on this.

Specific responsibilities

Reporting to CFO with lines to those overseeing each of The Spinoff, Daylight Creative and Hex Work Productions.

Responsible for talent acquisition and onboarding for all new hires, including contracting

Creating and monitoring performance reviews for all staff

Working with key senior staff and regularly surveying all staff to ensure staff culture is constantly being addressed and improved

Advising senior leadership/heads of department on appropriate remuneration levels per role ahead of salary reviews and for recruitment, ensuring we’re competitive and retaining top talent

Reviewing current workplace policies, ensuring these are robust and adding any new policies that will help the organisation grow and develop

Researching and implementing learning and development opportunities for staff so we can ensure our people are successful in their roles and have career pathways within the organisation

Managing personnel issues or disputes should they arise

Attributes (candidates will ideally tick at least five of these)

Eager to launch our HR department and have ownership of this division

A thorough understanding of workplace policies, employment contracts and NZ employment law

Experience with learning and development strategies for staff

Believes that diversity, equity and inclusion is paramount for a successful, happy workplace (this is a must)

Experience in creative industries, particularly media, agencies or screen production.

Experience in a fast growing business and scaling teams and organisational structure through that

At least five years’ experience in a senior HR position

A fan of The Spinoff and the work we produce.

More about The Spinoff Group

The Spinoff Group is made up of The Spinoff, an award-winning independent online magazine, with a focus on current affairs and pop culture; Hex Work Productions, a screen production company making impactful unscripted video; and Daylight Creative, a newly established full-service content studio, which uses editorial techniques to help organisations tell stories that resonate.

The Spinoff Group recognises Te Tiriti o Waitangi as a living document and New Zealand’s founding document, and is committed to the principles of equity and partnership it embodies. The Spinoff acknowledges Ngāti Whātua o Ōrākei holds mana whenua on the lands where its head office is based.

The Spinoff Group values and has a deep commitment to diversity and inclusion.

If you would like to apply please send a CV and cover letter to jobs@thespinoff.co.nz with the subject line “HR manager” by 9am on Monday, August 16.