We’re hiring: partnerships editor, Daylight Creative

We are seeking a partnerships editor to join the team at Daylight Creative, a new creative studio within The Spinoff Group. The partnerships editor is responsible for writing and crafting the partner content we create with NGOs, agencies and organisations.

Daylight Creative is seeking an experienced writer and editor to oversee the editorial partnership content produced for The Spinoff. The role is full-time and based in Morningside, Auckland.

From its roots as an online magazine, over the last six years The Spinoff has built an unrivalled reputation for the content it produces for its brand partners – using the same creative approach behind our award-winning writing to create powerful content for brands.

This work has propelled our growth and this year allowed us to launch Daylight Creative – a new creative studio which is responsible for all partner content which runs on The Spinoff, as well as content creation for a variety of local and international partners. Daylight Creative works across feature writing, documentary video series, illustrated explainers, podcasts and data visualisations to help organisations clearly communicate their work and purpose.

The partnerships editor is critical to creating and maintaining the quality of this content and helping us move into the next stage of our business. The ideal candidate will have experience in writing, editing, commissioning and copywriting. They will bring fresh editorial ideas and pay close attention to detail.

They should be a strong writer, able to contribute directly to projects, but also an expert sub editor. They will have a good sense of New Zealand’s best freelance writers and be able to identify exciting new talent too. While not essential, it is advantageous to be comfortable pitching, commissioning and overseeing multimedia projects.

The perfect candidate consumes all forms of media all the time, has piles of magazines and a backlog of podcasts. They’re fascinated by the exodus of journalists to Substack and are invested in finding innovative ways to fund the future of the media.

The role:

Manage the execution of editorial partnerships for Daylight Creative for both The Spinoff platform and clients’ owned channels.

Work with clients to turn briefs into compelling story ideas, and then write, edit and sub-edit the work created for clients.

Work with writers, photographers, designers and illustrators to match great talent with the right project.

Drive new ideas and editorial approaches for new partnership opportunities

Contribute copywriting for Daylight clients.

Have a finger on the pulse of New Zealand’s media landscape and emerging trends and insights

To apply: Please send a CV and one page cover letter to jobs@thespinoff.co.nz by 5pm on Friday May 14, 2021.



About The Spinoff and Daylight Creative



The Spinoff is an independent online magazine with a focus on current affairs and pop culture, and was named Website of the Year at the 2019 Voyager Media Awards. We work across text, newsletters, podcast and video, with a recognisable tone of voice which carries throughout our work.

Daylight Creative is a spinoff of The Spinoff – a newly established full-service content studio. With editorial storytelling in its DNA, Daylight helps organisations earn the attention of their audiences, using creative techniques to tell stories that resonate and connect.

We operate according to the principles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi, and value diverse experiences and voices.