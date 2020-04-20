Siouxsie Wiles: Tested negative? You still have to follow the rules

In the second in our new video series 60 Seconds with Siouxsie, Dr Wiles has a message for anyone who has tested negative for the coronavirus: you’re not off the hook yet.
In this video, made possible by the support of Spinoff members, Siouxsie Wiles explains why testing negative for Covid-19 doesn’t make you immune to the social distancing rules.
