Siouxsie Wiles: Tested negative? You still have to follow the rules

In the second in our new video series 60 Seconds with Siouxsie, Dr Wiles has a message for anyone who has tested negative for the coronavirus: you’re not off the hook yet.



In this video, made possible by the support of Spinoff members, Siouxsie Wiles explains why testing negative for Covid-19 doesn’t make you immune to the social distancing rules.

