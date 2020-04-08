April 8, 2020
Members
Illustration: Toby Morris

Siouxsie Wiles: Is it OK to meet up with your neighbours down the driveway?

| Contributing writer

Launching a new series, 60 Seconds with Siouxsie, the inimitable Dr Wiles has a few sharp words for anyone thinking they might catch up with neighbours for a drink or a chat, even at a couple of metres apart.

In our first video, made possible by the support of Spinoff members, Siouxsie Wiles has a message for everyone who is meeting their neighbours down the bottom of the driveway, even if you’re staying two metres apart.

Read Toby Morris’s new Side Eye comic, created with Siouxsie Wiles, here. And more of Siouxsie’s writing here.

The Spinoff is made possible by the generous support of the following organisations.
Please help us by supporting them.