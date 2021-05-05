Why Nadia Reid got kicked out of Countdown

The Port Chalmers musician tells us which boy band’s 1997 hit she still rates, why she used to get kicked out of the supermarket and more in the latest episode of FIRST.

Nadia Reid’s latest album Out of My Province was recorded in the US and received glowing reviews – just as her first two records did – in the UK music press. In New Zealand, she released it on her new label, Slow Time Records, based in her hometown Port Chalmers. She’s touring the record around New Zealand this month, then hopefully around the world later in the year.

This is how she pays the rent (actually a mortgage) now. Music paid the rent 10 years ago, too, only back then the main revenue stream was a little different. Like a lot of New Zealand’s best musicians, Nadia Reid cut her musical teeth busking outside Countdown.

“I used to go busking all the time in Christchurch,” she remembers. “[And] I used to get sort of kicked out, or moved along.” Next time Reid picks up a guitar in Christchurch will be at the James Hay Theatre on May 28, and she probably won’t get moved along this time.

For tour dates and ticket info visit nadiareid.com

FIRST is made with the support of NZ On Air

Follow FIRST on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favourite podcast platform.