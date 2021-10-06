Some things Chelsea Jade has done in the name of art

Musician Chelsea Jade tells us about her first gig, being addicted to Pokémon Red and more in the latest episode of FIRST.

What hasn’t Chelsea Jade done in the name of art? “I’ve gripped a block of ice in the freezing cold for an entire day; I’ve been on stilts, which I don’t know how to do; I’ve had a high-powered fan blown into my face…” she lists some of the highlights.

Then there’s her childhood hobby: twice a week she would go and make porcelain dolls in a woman’s basement. “Oh man,” she whispers. “She had this little workshop and you used to just hand paint porcelain, and then you’d make these clothes for it and stuff… And then you’d end up with one of those creepy porcelain dolls.”

This hobby, in retrospect, raises some questions. “Like, just send this kid into someone’s basement to paint some…” Chelsea Jade trails off deep in thought. “Anyway, yeah.”

Listen to Chelsea Jade on Bandcamp and Spotify.

Follow FIRST on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favourite podcast provider.

This episode of FIRST was made with the support of NZ On Air.