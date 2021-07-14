Georgia Lines sets the record straight about Crocs

Musician Georgia Lines tells us how Crocs made it from the top of her list of fashion don’ts to the cover of her latest single on this week’s episode of FIRST.

For years, Georgia Lines didn’t want a bar of Crocs. Like many style-conscious individuals, the Tauranga singer and songwriter considered the durable EVA footwear a fashion crime. “I was like, oh that’s so gross,” she remembers thinking when her husband got a pair. “Don’t wear them anywhere.”

But then, something changed. The cover of Lines’ latest single, ‘No One Knows’, features the artist conspicuously sporting a pair of tangerine-coloured Crocs – the same pair she wore while being interviewed for FIRST. “They’re so comfy, so practical,” she now raves. “They look great, too.”

‘No One Knows’ is the follow-up to Lines’ self-titled debut EP, which has been a streaming success despite being released during level four lockdown last year. Recorded with accomplished producer Djeisan Suskov (Benee, Leisure), the new single solidifies Georgia Lines as a name everybody should know in New Zealand’s thriving modern pop music scene.

Georgia Lines plays Auckland’s Anthology Lounge on Saturday, July 24. For tickets visit Under the Radar.

