The Ladyhawke song Christina Aguilera nearly (maybe) covered

The singer-songwriter tells us about a notorious Wellington flat, a tantalising rumour and more in this week’s episode of FIRST.

Ladyhawke still doesn’t know if there was any truth to the best rumour she ever heard about herself. “To this day I can’t confirm [it]”, she says, but the rumour going around was that Christina Aguilera was going to do a cover of ‘My Delirium‘, the hit single from her 2008 self-titled debut.

The singer-songwriter has released two more albums – 2012’s Anxiety and 2016’s Wild Things – since then, and now album number four, Time Flies, is set to be released next month.

So if Christina Aguilera has a Google alert set up, consider this a friendly reminder that it’s never too late to do that cover. “She’s bloody welcome to,” says Ladyhawke. “I’d love her to.”

Listen to the latest single ‘Think About You’ and preorder Time Flies at ladyhawkemusic.com

This episode of FIRST was made with the support of NZ On Air.