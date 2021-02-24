Final Mix: Driving out to Piha with TEEKS

In the latest episode of Final Mix, Yadana Saw takes TEEKS out west to road test ‘Into You’ and ‘Remember Me’ from his upcoming album Something to Feel.

TEEKS wanted to see the surf. The journey from Auckland to Piha, winding along the aptly named Scenic Drive through the rugged beauty of the Waitakere Ranges, also turned out to be the perfect backdrop to his music.

Over the last year or so, the Northland-raised artist (Ngāpuhi, Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Ranginui) has been drip-feeding fans his first album Something To Feel in four-song instalments. “It made sense to me to split them into small groups so that people could spend time with each individual song,” he explains.

On the drive to Piha we spend time with ‘Into You’ and ‘Remember Me’ from the second instalment, II. “I think ‘Remember Me’, in terms of lyricism and the journey that the song takes you on, is probably one of my most mature songs that I’ve written so far,” says TEEKS. He then admits: “I don’t know how I wrote it.”

“Every time I finish a song like that, I’m like, am I ever gonna write another song that’s this good?” he wonders. “I’m just hoping it happens more often.”

Something to Feel is out March 26. Preorder it on CD and LP here.

Final Mix is made with the support of NZ On Air.