Dad Man Walking: A new illustrated column on fatherhood

Dads. We’ve all met one. Many of us have one, or had one. Some of us are one. But who are these strange creatures? Spinoff cartoonist Toby Morris has been working on a new project illustrating fatherhood and life as a dad, and we’re presenting a new monthly series sharing some of these moments with you. Are you interested? Hi interested, this is Dad Man Walking.

Thanks! See you next month. In the meantime, if your kids have a great piece of kid logic email it to tobymorris@thespinoff.co.nz and Toby might pick one to draw up for the next installment.

Join The Spinoff Members for as little as $1 to help us hire more journalists and carry out more investigations. Or get a free Toby Morris-designed tea towel when you contribute $80 or more over a year.

