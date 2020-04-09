Manaaki: The free online service offering businesses support through Covid-19

Business is Boring is a weekly podcast series presented by The Spinoff in association with Callaghan Innovation. Host Simon Pound speaks with innovators and commentators focused on the future of New Zealand. This week he talks to Pat MacFie from Manaaki.

This week we have another special podcast highlighting some of the support and services out there to help businesses adapt in these unprecedented times.

Pat MacFie is the co-founder of local agency Indigo and one of the driving forces behind Manaaki.io, a platform that helps give support to local businesses trying to navigate Covid-19 by linking them up to experts. It’s a great service with some of the biggest names in Aotearoa’s business scene volunteering their time. His company turned Manaaki around as a concept and launched the website in just days, and now they’re busy making content that’s having an impact on Kiwi businesses.

Many in the tech scene will know MacFie for his role growing the Xero brand across pivotal years and running global media for the company. To talk about stepping out of our local big blue and into Indigo, his amazing team, and how you can access Manaaki, Pat joined us for a chat.

