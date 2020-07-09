Meet the New Zealander who got wifi into Starbucks and shopping lists onto Alexa

Business is Boring is a weekly podcast series presented by The Spinoff in association with Callaghan Innovation. Host Simon Pound speaks with innovators and commentators focused on the future of New Zealand. This week he talks to Lovina McMurchy from Movac.

If you think about how central to life Starbucks wifi was for so many people before mobile data became affordable, you have a New Zealander to thank.

And if you’ve ever used Amazon’s voice assistant Alexa to place an order, you can thank the same New Zealander for that as well.

Lovina McMurchy started her career here, but after an MBA from Harvard, she found success in the US leading important parts of Starbucks, Skype and Amazon before heading back home to Aotearoa last year to help lead a big new investment fund at venture capital firm Movac.

To talk about the journey, what her hopes for New Zealand business are, and how people can make it in the world’s biggest companies, Lovina joined us for a chat

