Talking business success and sustainability with Chia Sisters

Business is Boring is a weekly podcast series presented by The Spinoff in association with Callaghan Innovation. Host Simon Pound speaks with innovators and commentators focused on the future of New Zealand. This week he talks to Florence and Chloe Van Dyke from Chia Sisters.

What happens if you combine neuroscience, herbal medicine, and a family with more than its share of national champion athletes? If you’re Nelson’s Van Dyke family, you get the Chia Sisters – a company billed as producing New Zealand’s most nutritious and sustainable juices and seeds.

Chia Sisters is award-winning for its nutritional benefits and commitment to sustainability. Its founders have been lauded on the Forbes Asia 30 under 30 list, named as part of the inaugural cohort of Obama Foundation Asia Pacific Leaders, and have done some pretty cool stuff like put solar panels on their roof to more than double the power needed for their solar juicery and giving the excess back to the grid.

To talk about how good business and sustainable practices can work together and what’s next for Chia Sisters, Florence and Chloe Van Dyke joined Simon Pound on Business is Boring.

