How Formus Labs is taking the guesswork out of joint replacement surgery

Business is Boring is a weekly podcast series presented by The Spinoff in association with Callaghan Innovation. Host Simon Pound speaks with innovators and commentators focused on the future of New Zealand. This week he talks to Dr Ju Zhang, CEO of Formus Labs.

Hip and knee replacements are fairly common surgeries, but you’d be surprised how often they need to be revised or redone completely. That’s because everybody is unique, and it’s hard for doctors to know what the perfect replacement piece looks like before they open their patient up.

Local company Formus Labs wants to help with that. They’re using AI and computer modelling to help surgeons design bespoke surgery plans for patients with their cloud-based software, taking CT scan data and building a computer model to help select the right implant and approach.

It’s revolutionary tech that removes the guesswork about size, shape, stresses and orientation, and it’s picking up a global market. The company stems in large part from the research of CEO Dr Ju Zhang, who joined host Simon Pound to talk about the company’s journey, its concept and what it plans to do next.

