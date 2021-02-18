Business is Boring: The esports empire at the base of the Sky Tower

Business is Boring is a weekly podcast series presented by The Spinoff in association with Callaghan Innovation. Host Simon Pound speaks with innovators and commentators focused on the future of New Zealand. This week he’s joined by Duane Mutu, founder and CEO of LetsPlay.Live.

Esports is big business with the number of people playing competitively and the number of spectators watching them play on a wild growth curve. And with admission to big events, national sports associations and scholarships available for esporting phenoms to universities and colleges, esports is now being recognised as an official sport.

The money involved is massive and with billion-dollar companies being built on the periphery, the industry is already way bigger than Hollywood. One part of that industry is LetsPlay.Live (LPL). It’s the biggest esports competition and broadcast platform in Australasia with more than 400,000 members in its community, and it’s all run from production studio in the base of the Sky Tower.

The company’s founder and CEO, Duane Mutu joined Business is Boring this week to talk about the industry, the business, his journey and where esports is going.

