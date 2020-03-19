A world-leading business coach on what to do in the face of Covid-19

Business is Boring is a weekly podcast series presented by The Spinoff in association with Callaghan Innovation. Host Simon Pound speaks with innovators and commentators focused on the future of New Zealand. This week he talks to business coach Zac De Silva from Business Changing and Nurture Change.

Please note: This episode was recorded Tuesday morning before the government assistance package was announced. If you’re in business, check out what help you can get here.

If you own a business, work for a business, or even just love the world of business, then you’re probably having a pretty trying time right now. The news of Covid-19 feels like the opening credits of a disaster movie. We’re having historic losses on the stock markets, borders are closing, and the outlook for the future is all a bit unprecedented. A lot of businesses will be looking for help and advice.

This week’s podcast guest, Zac De Silva, is one of the top-rated business coaches in the world. His background is in accountancy and he was chief financial officer at Flight Centre at the age of 28.

He went on to lead a $100m organisation, run the turnaround of Barkers, and then become a coach in the corner of great local businesses with 38 clients landing on the Deloitte Fast 50.

I took part in one of his workshops and working with Zac has helped me get a clearer picture of business more than anything else I’ve done. Along with his wife, Sip, he runs Business Changing and the Nurture Change events, and with his experience in business we thought he was just the person to get on to talk about how to navigate business in 2020.

