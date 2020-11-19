How AF Drinks is helping lift the non-alcoholic beverage game

Business is Boring is a weekly podcast series presented by The Spinoff in association with Callaghan Innovation. Host Simon Pound speaks with innovators and commentators focused on the future of New Zealand. This week he’s joined by Lisa King from AF Drinks.

As a society, we don’t have a particularly healthy relationship with alcohol. We work hard to ignore the fact alcohol is a serious carcinogen, and even harder to ignore the social and health costs of drinking. If we thought about that when people say they’re not drinking, we’d recognise that’s probably the better idea – but it’s not like that yet.

This week’s guest, Lisa King, should be well known to regular listeners of the podcast, having been on before as the founder of Eat My Lunch. Earlier this year, King decided to take a break from drinking and the weird reactions that prompted from people led her to reevaluate her and our general relationship with drinking.

Now she’s helping amplify the conversation around changing our relationship to drinking, and making it easier to take control of our choices, with her new venture AF Drinks. The first products are alcohol-free gin and tonics that actually taste good, and they’re hitting supermarkets everywhere shortly.

To talk about saving non-drinkers from horrible warm orange juice, starting an alcohol-free drinks company and the reaction and reception so far, Lisa King joined Business is Boring for a chat.

Download now, subscribe through Apple Podcasts, or visit Business is Boring on Acast or Spotify.