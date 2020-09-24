How a new app is helping predict depression and anxiety in the workforce

Business is Boring is a weekly podcast series presented by The Spinoff in association with Callaghan Innovation. Host Simon Pound speaks with innovators and commentators focused on the future of New Zealand. This week he talks to Dr Elizabeth Berryman, founder and CEO of mental health app Chnnl.

Those in the medical profession have difficult jobs, and it can be especially tough for trainee and new doctors.

Today’s guest, Dr Elizabeth Berryman, was a trainee doctor herself when she started wondering how many others in her position were under the same pressures and feeling the same stress. A lot, it turned out – more than half the people she surveyed reported bullying, harassment or other unacceptable workplace conditions.

This led her to research to develop an app that could track and understand the current state of frontline workers in the health sector through daily check-ins on important measures. The app claims it can predict depression and anxiety with 90% accuracy, and help point people to timely help.

When Berryman shared news about her new healthcare-focused app, she started getting requests from other corporates to use it. Now Chnnl (pronounced “channel”) has been extended to work for all workforces. She joined Business is Boring this week to talk about her path to entrepreneurship, the app, and importance of mental health.

