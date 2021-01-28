Business is Boring: The New Zealander helping drive TikTok’s massive growth

Business is Boring is a weekly podcast series presented by The Spinoff in association with Callaghan Innovation. Host Simon Pound speaks with innovators and commentators focused on the future of New Zealand. This week he’s joined by Hongi Luo, brand director at TikTok.

In terms of cultural reach and impact, the biggest tech app in the world right now may well be TikTok. It’s where music companies are trying to break acts, it’s where memes are emerging, and it’s where a lot of people find their news and information. It’s wildly varied, and it’s kind of beautiful how so many people are able to create, share and enjoy their eccentricities, enthusiasms and interests without conforming to one style or expectation.

It’s one of the world’s biggest brands right now, and as brand director, New Zealander Hongi Luo is helming some of its biggest music and cultural activations, like live-streaming the Brit Awards red carpet and partnering with huge stars. Hailing from Auckland, she was part of the small team that helped establish Uber in New Zealand and Australia, before helping launch an agency in Singapore and heading to London to work with TikTok.

To talk about being part of such massive growth companies, finding new ways for creativity to grow and life right now in London, Hongi Luo joined us on Zoom this week for a chat.

