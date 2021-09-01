Live updates, September 1: Judith Collins labels TVNZ interview ‘political attack’; vaccines now available to everyone 12+

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for September 1, with Stewart Sowman-Lund. Send any tips, thoughts or memes to stewart@thespinoff.co.nz. Want to help support our Covid-19 coverage? Click here to learn how you can back The Spinoff today.

9.45am: The delta outbreak – hospitalisations, graphed

The latest visualisation from The Spinoff’s head of data Harkanwal Singh.

9.30am: The Breakfast TV interview that got out of hand

National's Judith Collins has butted heads with TVNZ Breakfast host Indira Stewart in an interview that quickly descended into a shouting match from both participants.

On the show to discuss the resumption of parliament along with the vaccine rollout, Collins quickly took issue with questions about her decision to travel from Auckland to Wellington rather than conduct parliamentary business online. "We have had no Zoom meeting practice for 120 MPs in parliament," said Collins.

"So we think, 'well, if they're so keen on [Zoom meetings] then start putting the work into it rather than just springing it upon us over the last couple of weeks without any practice at all."

Pushed on the fact that large businesses and schools have had to adapt to the Zoom world "at the drop of a hat", Collins called the question a "political attack" and criticised the media for throwing softball questions to the PM.

"I'll ask the questions, I'll stand up for every New Zealander's right to get the facts because we're certainly not going to get when we get the media asking questions like, 'and how are you feeling today, prime minister?'" Collins said.

Fact-checking Judith Collins' attack on questions from the Press Gallery where she claimed we ask the Prime Minister 'how are you feeling' and don't ask about 'the vaccinations'. We've not once asked the PM 'how are you' and we ask about the vaccination every single day. — Jason Walls (@Jasonwalls92) August 31, 2021

About this time, in the middle of the interview, I really had no idea what was going on with both Stewart and Collins talking over each other.

Asked if she had received a Covid test before travelling to Wellington, Collins said she was fully vaccinated and did not need to."I have not been in contact with Covid, not going out except for two bouts of exercise and in those cases... I have been a very, very good Covid tracer user," she said.

The interview concluded on another fiery note, with Collins asked what she had done during this lockdown in her capacity as National's Pacific Peoples spokesperson.

Indira: "Have you been in touch with [the Pacific community] since this community outbreak.

Judith: "You know fully well I am deeply involved in the Pacific community. What I'm hearing is they want to get vaccinated just like every New Zealand so every day I'm going to be asking about vaccinations –

Indira: Have you been directly in touch with them was the question –

Judith: My husband's Pasifika, I talk to him everyday. Indira, I have contacts in the Pacific community who I contact and I have been contacting.

Watch the full exchange here.

8.40am: Vaccine bookings now open to all

Everyone over the age of 12 can now book in for a Covid-19 vaccination after the final group of the rollout became eligible this morning.

The 12-30 age band means another 1.5 million people can now access the two-dose Pfizer jab.

But it comes amid concerns that vaccine stocks could force the rollout to slow, with more than 90,000 doses given out on some days last week. Both Jacinda Ardern and Ashley Bloomfield have denied claims the country will run out of vaccines entirely but admitted we may have to slow the pace while we wait for deliveries from Pfizer throughout September.

8.05am: Bloomfield says delta outbreak has 'hit peak' as south of Auckland shifts to level three

Everywhere south of Auckland moved to alert level three overnight, with the top of the North Island remaining in total lockdown.

Speaking to Newstalk ZB, director general of health Ashley Bloomfield said that based on the decrease in cases, it appeared the outbreak had plateaued. "We did hit that peak a couple of days ago... Over the last three days the proportion of the cases that have been infectious in the community have gone down to 23%," he said.

However, Bloomfield warned that the case numbers may not continue to drop every single day. "[Last outbreak] the numbers bounced around on the way down," he said. "So it could be up a bit higher again today."

The numbers would be confirmed at 1pm and Bloomfield said cases had been confirmed throughout yesterday and overnight.

On the vaccination front, Bloomfield told RNZ that the preferred option was, of course, not to slow down our current pace at all. But due to stock issues it was possible that the rollout could drop back outside of Auckland. "We're looking at every opportunity there is to get some additional vaccines in to help keep that rate at the high level it is through September.

Announcements on vaccine stocks would be announced in the coming days, he said.

7.30am: From The Bulletin

The Covid numbers: There were 49 new community cases reported yesterday, all in Auckland. That's the lowest number in six days and a good sign that the lockdown is working. Over 75,000 vaccines were administered, not a record, but very high. Vaccinations are also now open to everyone in the country over the age of 12. If you’ve woken up in level three, here’s a reminder of the rules.

Auckland’s wild weather explained. Up to 260mm of rain was recorded on west Auckland yesterday in the second wettest day since NIWA began keeping records. According to the NZ Herald, the agency said a rare "low level jet" stalled over the city, dropping rain on Auckland in a ferocious downpour that lifted dam levels by 7% in a few hours. Which is impressive. These kinds of unusual weather patterns are expected to become more common as the climate warms.

A quick update on yesterday’s vaccine story. While New Zealand has yet to unveil its plan to acquire more doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, Australia has. Prime minister Scott Morrison announced that he has closed a deal to get 500,000 doses from Singapore that are going to expire soon. The vaccines will be in Australian arms next week, ABC reports. Singapore will get half a million doses from Australia in December. While it means those doses are off the market for New Zealand's aspirations, it’s a sign of the swaps that are possible and underway between countries.

This is part of The Bulletin, The Spinoff’s must-read daily news wrap. To sign up for free, simply enter your email address below

The latest

There are 49 new community Covid-19 cases, all in Auckland.

That's the lowest number of new cases in six days.

16,755 tests were processed nationwide on Monday.

76,354 vaccines were administered on Monday.

Everywhere south of Auckland has moved to alert level three.