Gone By Lunchtime: Welcome to 2021, the tribute year to 2020

Ben Thomas, Annabelle Lee Mather and Toby Manhire kick off the year in political podcast punditry, taking on the major parties, Waitangi plans, councils, and the whopping great climate report.

As news reaches Gone By Lunchtime that it’s already the second month of the year, The Spinoff’s political podcast triumvirate sits down to study the 2021 tea leaves. On the agenda in this episode: the National Party cautions against taking the bait while chewing furiously on a rusty hook; a big week for Māori seats and Māori wards; Waitangi Day commemorations; Ben’s grand plan to abolish all councils; Damien O’Connor’s big moment in the Chinese and Australian media; and the roadmap/cycleway laid out in the Climate Change Commission report.

