Live updates, November 2: Covid modeller ‘pessimistic’ about loosening of level three 

The Spinoff's live updates for November 2, by Stewart Sowman-Lund.

9.15am: Rule change could allow PM to visit Auckland

A rule change could allow the prime minister to visit locked down Auckland without needing to self-isolate.

Currently, all MPs returning to parliament from a level three area need to spend five days in self-isolation along with testing negative. Jacinda Ardern has used that as a defence for not visiting Auckland during the extended lockdown, despite calls from opposition leaders.

But according to the Herald’s Claire Trevett, that rule could soon be dropped. Speaker of the house Trevor Mallard indicated he was likely to decide on the rule change by today, which could see the requirement for isolation dropped in favour of just a negative test result.

Act Party leader David Seymour, who visited his Epsom electorate over the weekend, told Newstalk ZB the PM had to come to Auckland. “She’s been exposed to far too much thinking from Wellington civil servants who get paid every fortnight without fail by the taxpayer. She needs to see some people who actually have to have their shops open.”

He added: “If the prime minister does go to Auckland and gets some perspectives, it would probably be a good thing for all Aucklanders.”

Seymour said that Ardern had originally claimed the whole parliament could be run on Zoom so it did not make sense for her not to visit Auckland earlier.

8.40am: ‘Impending doom’ – Māori health expert reacts to alert level shift

Māori health leader Rawiri Jansen has described the easing of level three restrictions as “impending doom” and said he’s “incredibly disappointed” the government chose to ignore science.

He’s joined other leading Covid health experts like Shaun Hendy in condemning the government’s decision to shift Waikato and Auckland out of the current level three step one.

“The Delta outbreak has been on simmer for a few weeks, the pot has come to the boil and we’re gonna turn the gas up and that’s really problematic,” Jansen, the clinical director of the National Hauora Coalition, told TVNZ’s Breakfast. “Opening schools and moving to alert levels with fewer restrictions is seriously going to create a big problem for us in my opinion.”

Jansen said the government has gone against science in its decision-making. “It’s very hard to step back towards the science if they’ve stepped away from it, and we’ve stepped away from it twice now,” he said.

8.05am: Covid modeller ‘pessimistic’ about loosening of level three

A leading Covid-19 modeller says he is “pessimistic” about the government’s move to loosen level three restrictions.

From 11.59pm tonight, the parts of Waikato in level three will move to step two of the exit plan. Auckland will follow suit a week later.

Shaun Hendy told RNZ that while the vaccination programme has been going really well, the government has chosen to relax restrictions before case numbers started to drop. “If we let case numbers get away from us we’re going to be dealing with sizeable outbreak throughout the summer months,” said Hendy.

“If we’d kept things at the moment, we expected to see case numbers level off at 200-300 a day. Now with these relaxations we’d expect things to go even higher and for those numbers to persist through the Christmas period.” Hendy anticipated more than 300 cases each day will inevitably be recorded, putting additional pressure on our health system.

However, he said the ongoing vaccination drive will stop delta spreading at the same rate it would have before we rolled out the jab. “We’re increasing that r number with relaxing restrictions and trying to bring it down with vaccinations at the same time, leaving it at about the same magnitude, which just means we’re going to continue to see increase in case numbers,” said Hendy.

Māori communities were also going to be put at additional risk. “A number of experts have been calling really all year for programs that that would be targeted for Māori by Māori, and that hasn’t happened and that’s left Māori vaccination rates lagging,” Hendy added.

ICYMI: Everything you need to know about the move to step two, level three

Yesterday’s key Covid-19 headlines

Auckland will shift to step two of the level three exit pathway at 11.59pm on Tuesday, November 9.

will shift to step two of the level three exit pathway at 11.59pm on The parts of Waikato in level three will shift to step two at 11.59pm tonight.

in level three will shift to step two at 11.59pm tonight. At step two, retail outlets can open, with masks and physical distancing. Outdoor gatherings can expand to 25 people from multiple bubbles.

It was another record day for Covid-19 infections with 162 delta cases confirmed.

Of those, 156 were in Auckland, five are in Waikato and one is in Northland.

There were 92 mystery cases among yesterday’s figures.

53 people are currently in hospital with Covid-19, including three in intensive care.

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin

Australia reopens to fully vaccinated citizens. The Guardian reports that for the first time in 583 days, Australians walked off airplanes and into the arms of families in tearful reunions at Sydney’s international airport yesterday. Quarantine is being waved for the fully vaccinated, with people from overseas allowed to leave the airport without restrictions. Traffic is also going the other way as fully vaccinated Australian residents and citizens can leave the country without asking for permission, with some taking flights to Los Angeles on holiday.

New Zealand won’t follow Australia’s example, with the Beehive only promising a system of mandatory home-isolation for fully vaccinated arrivals starting around the end of summer.

Tonga’s main island is in lockdown for a week. RNZ reports that the country’s first Covid case was detected in a traveller from Christchurch last week.

The Covid numbers: There are 53 cases in hospital and 3 in ICU/HDU. There are now 1,879 active cases in New Zealand. 156 new community cases were reported in Auckland yesterday, 5 in Waikato and 1 in Northland. 20,176 people were vaccinated on Sunday.

The Spinoff’s Covid data tracker has the latest figures.

The new climate target will reduce emissions, but it might not be fair. There’s a real question about what a fair reduction in emissions would look like. While the prime minister is satisfied the new target is enough, her climate minister isn’t so sure. Newsroom looks at the plan and James Shaw’s obvious reservations when he presented it. The new target is an improvement over the previous plan from the National government and includes cutting more emissions domestically. The NZ Herald (paywalled) writes that we need to do a lot more, faster.

Property owners could turn to lawyers to thwart denser cities. Thomas Coughlan reports in the NZ Herald that officials have warned the government that lawyered-up property owners could threaten housing rules Labour wants to pass along with National. In advice, officials say owners could use legal restrictions on land use, including development covenants and cross leases, to restrict how property could be used for years to come. If implemented, the restrictions could maintain inner city neighbourhoods at suburban levels of density for generations.

