Live updates, March 4: Food rationing and six months at level four revealed as Covid worst case scenarios

Live coverage of the snap lockdown and the search for a source of the latest infection. Auckland is now at alert level three, NZ at level two.

10.00am: Police prosecute nearly 1000 Covid-19 rule breaches

Police have taken action against nearly 1000 Covid-related breaches, but there’s no indication charges will be laid against those choosing not to self-isolate.

Wellington has the most prosecutions with 197, followed by Canterbury with 158 and Counties Manukau with 125.

Commissioner Andrew Coster told RNZ if people refuse to self-isolate or get tested, police are only able to act if called in by health officials. Ashley Bloomfield has indicated that this is unlikely to happen. However, Coster said the police do pursue alert level violations like illegal mass gatherings and regional border breaches.

Over 6500 of the breaches were for violations of alert level rules last year. There were 1050 under level three and 58 under level two. Alongside the prosecutions, police have handed out 6352 verbal and written warnings.

9.00am: Australian attorney-general denies historic rape allegation

A story from yesterday afternoon that didn’t make it into the live updates.

Australia’s attorney-general Christian Porter has revealed himself as the MP facing an historic rape allegation.

Porter has strongly denied the claim he raped a 16-year-old in 1988, when he was 17. The woman at the centre of the allegations took her life last year.

As reported by The Guardian, Porter was compelled to come forward following days of media scrutiny over who the male cabinet minister accused of the assault may have been. Porter, speaking at a media conference Western Australia yesterday, said he was “deeply sorry” about the question mark that had been placed over the reputation of his fellow cabinet members.

He said the alleged incident “simply did not happen” and was “entirely untrue”. He had not had contact with the woman since 1988, he said, and remembered her as an “intelligent, bright, happy person”.

Despite the scrutiny, Porter vowed not to resign over the allegation. “If I stand down from my position as attorney-general because of an allegation about something that simply did not happen, then any person in Australia can lose their career, their job, their life’s work based on nothing more than an accusation that appears in print,” Porter said.

“If that happens, anyone in public life is able to be removed simply by the printing of an allegation. Every child we raise can have their lives destroyed by online reporting of accusations alone.”

8.15am: No new Covid-19 cases, but lockdown won’t end early

There have been no new Covid-19 community cases since Auckland returned to alert level three on Sunday morning. Yet, there is no chance of coming out of lockdown earlier, the associate health minister said.

Associate health minister Peeni Henare told Newshub that no decision will be made on the lockdown until tomorrow’s cabinet meeting, and the current restrictions will remain in place for seven days as planned.

“The prime minister has made it clear we’re in this for seven days,” Henare said.

Papatoetoe High School faces threats; final lot of tests set for tomorrow

From tomorrow, everyone at Papatoetoe High School will have been tested for Covid-19 twice or spent the past 14 days in isolation, said the school’s principal.

Vaughan Couillault told Newstalk ZB that the school has faced some nasty comments from the public since becoming the epicentre of the recent outbreak – with one comment being passed onto the police.

“I did pass one on to the police because there was a bit of vitriol in it with words that would have offended my mother,” he said. “My mother’s not easily offended, I might add.”

The police said there isn’t a lot they could do about the threat, Couillault said, but they did follow it up.

8.00am: Food rationing and six months at level four – the government’s worst case Covid scenarios, revealed

An extraordinary report on Stuff this morning paints a terrifying picture of the government’s worst case scenario after Covid-19 arrived on our shores a year ago.

Food rationing, a six-month stint in alert level four, and a $30 billion wage subsidy were, at some point, all on the table for the government. That’s according to the “All-of-government paper on Managed Economy” – a paper released to Stuff under the Official Information Act.

“New Zealand’s inclusion in international shipping routes may be reduced if our imports of non-essential goods are limited and our exports are significantly reduced,” the paper read, suggesting “New Zealand may want or need to (rapidly) become more self-sufficient, to the extent practicable”.

That would have involved repurposing factories to make things such as PPE and rationing to ensure essential items were distributed fairly.

“A worst-case scenario might require the government to consider some combination of rationing and price control to ensure as much as possible that everyone in New Zealand has access to sufficient essential goods and services,” the paper said.

“Formal food rationing could be considered in the future because of sustained shortage of staples or because of a more extreme form of lockdown, most likely at a sub-regional level.”

If the level four lockdown had been extended through until December last year, the wage subsidy would have cost almost $30 billion, the paper revealed.

Read Thomas Coughlan’s full report here.

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin

To lead off today, a story from the rural world with big implications for regional economies: Prices at the latest Global Dairy Auction are up a creamy 15% across the board. The Country reports this is the eighth such increase in a row, and the eleventh rise out of the last twelve auctions. It was pretty unexpected too – the opening line of that story reads “Kiwi dairy farmers could be forgiven for thinking that the decimal point was in the wrong place”. The price rises are seen as being based on incredibly strong demand out of Asia.

But it’s an especially good result for Fonterra, because their key product went up by even more. Whole milk powder prices are up 21%. The NZ Herald’s Jamie Gray reports Fonterra is now assessing whether their farmgate milk price should go higher for the next payout – something banks are already pricing into their forecasts. The strong auction also pushed share prices up for Fonterra and A2.

For the parts of the country that rely heavily on dairy, these sorts of results are a godsend. In Southland, Stuff’s Logan Savory reports farmers are talking up the prospect of that money flowing through the regional economy. As one farm owner put it, “everyone gets a bit of it. It’s the old story; when farming is going well [New Zealand] is going well.” However, the optimism was also tempered by a bit of nervousness – like any commodity, sharp price rises in dairy aren’t always sustainable, and it could fall again just as quickly.

