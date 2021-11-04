Live updates, November 4: National MP spotted at anti-vax rally; travel slots for Aucklanders walked back

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for November 4, by Stewart Sowman-Lund. Help support our Covid coverage – join Members today.

The agenda

1pm: Today’s Covid-19 numbers will come via press release. There is no planned press conference today. We’ll of course be keeping a keen eye on the latest vaccination and case numbers in Auckland. However, after Northland recorded zero cases yesterday on the first day of the snap lockdown for the very tip of the region, we’ll be interested in any developments there too. I’ll have those numbers for you as soon as they drop.

11.15am: Robertson walks back time slot idea for Auckland travel

The deputy prime minister has been quick to walk back the possibility of making Aucklanders book in for a slot that they could leave the city over summer.

The comments were made last night by Covid response minister Chris Hipkins, who said Aucklanders may be allocated a time when they could travel out of Auckland around Christmas. That prompted widespread ridicule from the public and opposition MPs, with National’s Chris Bishop labelling it the “stupidest idea” he’d ever heard.

This morning, deputy prime minister Grant Robertson quickly signalled that idea is no longer on the cards. “I don’t think it’s particularly likely that there would be the kind of scheme where you were allocated a day,” he told RNZ. “I can’t see that – it wouldn’t be very practical. But we do have to find a way through in the event that we still have a boundary there.”

Robertson’s comments suggest that the government still plans to check everyone’s vaccination status on the way out of Auckland, even if timeslots are off the table.

National leader Judith Collins has called on the prime minister to explicitly rule out the idea. “Jacinda Ardern needs to rule out this ridiculous idea immediately. Then she needs to give New Zealanders a clear, unambiguous timetable for when they will be allowed to travel,” said Collins. “It seems everyone except the government can see that this idea is unworkable and ridiculous.”

There’s no 1pm press conference today meaning a definitive answer from the government may not come until tomorrow.

10.40am: Duncan Garner returning to the airwaves on Magic Talk replacement

Broadcasters Duncan Garner and Rachel Smalley will join MediaWorks’ new talk radio brand – set to replace the embattled Magic Talk – in 2022.

The pair will join Tova O’Brien, Newshub’s outgoing political editor, who was announced as host of a new breakfast show earlier this week.

Garner made a sudden departure from the airwaves earlier this year when he left TV3’s The AM Show with next to no warning. In a statement, he said he’s excited for his new move. “I love radio and can’t wait to join the team at MediaWorks and get back into it in 2022,” he said. “We’re looking how we can reinvent the format which is an exciting challenge, but personally I can’t wait to hear from Kiwis once again.”

Smalley has had an extensive media career, most recently as host of Newstalk ZB’s Early Edition and previously as a foreign correspondent for TV3. “Nothing beats the challenge of live radio, plus this is a really great opportunity to do talk radio a little bit differently,” she said.

The talk radio station’s name and further announcements are set to be made in due course.

10.20am: National MP spotted at anti-vax protest

National MP Harete Hipango made a fleeting appearance at yesterday’s large anti-vaccination protest in Whanganui, leaving when spotted by media.

The gathering of around 250 people led to the cancellation of scheduled visits by Jacinda Ardern to vaccination clinics.

Hipango, who is a list MP based in Whanganui, was initially spotted by local journalist Ethan Griffiths.

She wasn’t there for long, but National MP Harete Hipango also showed her face at todays anti-vax protest. She swiftly moved on when the media noticed she was there. https://t.co/fSMB6oNWq8 pic.twitter.com/ecA727cvqu — ethan griffiths (@NakiEthan) November 3, 2021

She was later clocked by Newshub reporter Amelia Wade, who asked Hipango why she was at the rally. “I’m here to support my community,” she said, before adding that she thought the protest was about something else.

The Spinoff has approached Hipango for comment but, so far, has been left on seen.

9.25am: Bullet dodged as officials confirm no Covid linked to Redvale ‘influencer party’

Health officials don’t believe any Covid-19 cases were linked to the infamous “influencer” party in the Auckland suburb of Redvale.

Footage from the party shared on social media showed at least 50 people indoors with a lot of, err, close contact. During alert level three, step one, gatherings have been limited to 10 and must take place outdoors.

Since the party occurred, Redvale has often appeared on the Ministry of Health’s suburbs of interest list and locals have been encouraged to get a test.

However, a Ministry of Health spokesperson told The Spinoff they were “not aware” of any cases of delta linked to the party.

8.55am: Cause of death unknown after Covid-positive person found dead

It’s yet to be confirmed whether a person with Covid-19 found dead yesterday afternoon was actually killed by the virus.

The Ministry of Health revealed last night that the person tested positive for Covid-19 on October 24 and had been isolating at home “with public health oversight”. However, it’s not known whether they died due to Covid-19 or something else.

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield told TVNZ’s Breakfast said health officials will now work to find out what happened. “We’ll be working closely with police just to look at the circumstances and because it’s an unexplained death, it’ll be referred to the coroner to determine the cause of death,” he said.

Cases self-isolating at home were checked in on daily by via email, said Bloomfield. “There’s a process in place and they’ll quite happily send a daily email to describe their symptoms but that’s only after an initial, quite thorough assessment,” Bloomfield said. “[That includes] what health needs and what support needs, what the needs might be of other household members, and in fact even whether someone needs to isolate to be safe in a managed isolation quarantine facility.”

Officials will now take a look at what support services were offered to the deceased before their death.

8.00am: Opposition ridicule idea to allocate Aucklanders summer travel slots

The opposition has ridiculed an idea to allocate Aucklanders time slots for when they can leave the city over summer.

In an interview last night with RNZ’s Checkpoint, the Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins said the plan was being considered in order to curb traffic delays. “My message is, for those that are wanting to travel out of Auckland, they should expect it will be a reasonably time-consuming process if they’re travelling via land,” said Hipkins.

The backlash, however, came quick. National’s Chris Bishop labelled it the “stupidest idea” and compared it with the existing MIQ lottery. “The idea that Aucklanders will be allocated by the government a week away or something, when I first saw it on Twitter… I actually had to reread it about three times. I couldn’t believe it.”

Act leader David Seymour said the government appeared to be making things up as it went along. “It is impractical to check every car leaving Auckland for vaccine status, even if it was desirable to have internal borders all summer. The queues and pressure on Police time are unworkable, and the suggestion the government might allocate times for people to move simply brings the absurdity into sharp relief.”

The suggestion to allocate time slots came following an earlier interview in which the prime minister appeared to confirm Auckland’s hard border would stay in place over summer – but with the ability for vaccinated people to come and go.

7.30am: In today’s Bulletin

Medical exemptions for the vaccine will be centralised. If you paid for a health professional to write you a medical exemption for the jab, “ask for a refund”, that’s the message from director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield. As RNZ reports, any exemptions will now be centrally approved by the government. The Covid-19 minister said most of the exemptions were “a ripoff scheme” and the number that will be accepted will be very small. School principals had been looking for help from government after some teachers had handed in exemptions they told RNZ seemed dodgy and were signed by homeopaths.

Death in isolation. The ministry of health reported last night that someone infected with Covid-19 and isolating at a Manukau address has died. The cause of death is unknown.

The Covid numbers: There are 58 cases in hospital and 3 in ICU/HDU. There are now 2,019 active cases in New Zealand. 97 new community cases were reported in Auckland yesterday, 3 in Waikato. 28,921 people were vaccinated on Tuesday.

While Cop26 is underway, Southland looks to coal. The daily headlines are dominated by global pledges to sharply reduce emissions and pivot to renewable energy by 2030. However, two stories in The Southland Times illustrate the scale of the challenge. Exploration is underway for a new coal mine near Invercargill that could open in 2022 and yield 600,000 tonnes of the black stuff. While Southland councillors are calling for limits on carbon farming, planting trees to absorb emissions, because of fears of losing quality pastoral land.

Unemployment is at a record low in New Zealand. Only 3.4% of New Zealanders are unemployed, matching the record low in December 2007. As Stuff reports, the figure reflects worker shortages reported across the economy from the closed border and the possibility that some of the unemployed can’t search for work due to Covid-19 restrictions. However, the rate of people who want more work or aren’t actively searching also fell to 9.2%. Extremely low unemployment coupled with high inflation means workers have a pretty persuasive case for a pay hike.

The Bay of Plenty is preparing for the return of cruise ships. Nearly two years after the last cruise ship was seen in Tauranga harbour, bookings for trans-Tasman voyages are being made for early 2022, SunLive reports. Norwegian, Carnival and P&O are selling packages that encompass stops in New Zealand and Australia from February. The country’s maritime border is closed to foreigners and the government has signalled no intention to change that. With the early days of the pandemic marked by outbreaks on cruise ships (Remember breathless coverage of the Diamond Princess?), they might not be the first to get through.