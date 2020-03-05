Politics podcast: Covid-19 and its political dimension

Ben Thomas, Annabelle Lee-Mather and Toby Manhire are not medical doctors or, in fact, doctors of any kind, but here they overcome this minor impediment and solve coronavirus.

The Gone By Lunchtime trio look at the political and economic implications of the outbreak, weigh up Jacinda Ardern’s “don’t deport your problems” broadside at Scott Morrison in Sydney, and sigh painfully at Shane Jones’s latest round of conspicuous xenophobia.

Oh, and a completely sober and non-histrionic assessment of rich people getting superannuation.

Either download this episode (right click and save), have a listen below or subscribe via Apple Podcasts and Spotify or here on Stitcher (RSS feed).

