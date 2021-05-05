Live updates, May 5: Labour still backing Trevor Mallard after fiery debate in parliament

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for May 5, bringing you the latest news updated throughout the day. Get in touch at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

Top story: Cloud of doubt surrounds Trevor Mallard after big night in parliament

11.40am: Ministry vaccine update pushed back a week

This week’s planned vaccine update has been delayed by a week, due to “late unavailability and ill-health,” the Ministry of Health said.

A press release is still due out today with updated data from the vaccine roll-out, but no officials or ministers will front at the podium until next Thursday.

Despite the lack of an official press conference, Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins will likely be questioned on the matter during his stroll into the house today.

10.55am: Unemployment rate drops, but still up on previous years

The unemployment rate has dropped to 4.7% in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ has revealed. It’s a drop from the 5.2% peak in September last year, but Stats NZ said it is still high compared with recent years.

Unemployment rates for men and women have converged at 4.7%, as the male rate rose from 4.5% last quarter and the female rate fell from 5.3%.

“There have been some gains in labour market outcomes, especially for women, over the past two quarters,” said Stats NZ’s Sean Broughton. “However, annual changes indicate the labour market still hasn’t returned to pre-Covid-19 levels for men or women.”

The seasonally adjusted number of people in unemployment fell by 5,000 over the quarter, with the number of unemployed women falling by 8,000 – offset by an increase of 3,000 men. Over the year, 13,000 more people were unemployed: 9,000 more men and 4,000 more women.

Meanwhile, the underutilisation rate jumped up by 0.4% quarterly and 1.8% annually to 12.2%. Underutilisation measures the “spare capacity” in the labour market.

Over the year, 56,000 more people were underutilised – equal numbers of whom were men and women – bringing the level up to 366,000.

10.20am: PM confirms wedding date… almost

Jacinda Ardern has confirmed she’ll be having a summer wedding – but is keeping the details to herself for now.

Speaking to the Coast radio station, Ardern said her and partner Clarke Gayford have decided on a date.

“That doesn’t mean we’ve told anyone yet, so I feel like we should probably put some invites out,” she said. A bridal party may not be on the cards, however, with Ardern saying she felt too old.

“I don’t know if it’s just me, for some reason I feel like because I’m getting on a bit I just need to forgo it,” Ardern said.

9.55am: Chris Hipkins weighs into Mallard debate, says it didn’t ‘reflect well’ on parliament

Leader of the House Chris Hipkins will be talking to Trevor Mallard after a fiery debate in parliament last night.

Hipkins told the Herald the debate was a poor reflection on parliament as a whole and did not uphold a victim-centric approach.

“I don’t think it reflected well on pretty much everyone that was taking part in that debate. I don’t think the debating chamber of parliament is the best place to deal with these types of issues,” Hipkins said. “Continuing down this road isn’t the appropriate course of action for anybody at parliament.”

However, Hipkins said the Labour Party still backed Mallard in his role as the speaker. He said prime minister Jacinda Ardern would make further statements about the issue later today.

9.25am: Government thanks public service for beating Covid, freezes pay for three years

Political editor Justin Giovannetti writes:

New Zealand’s public service just received something of a confusing job review from the Labour government.

They delivered “an exceptionally successful health and economic response” to Covid-19, said finance minister Grant Robertson. The economy is doing well, unemployment is down to 4.9% (update: it’s now dropped to 4.7%), rent and mortgages are out of control, but New Zealand is the envy of the world. “The public service is doing a good job implementing the government’s Covid-19 response and we ask they lead the way in supporting the government,” added a cheery public services minister Chris Hipkins.

The public service’s reward for the hard work: we’re going to need you to take another three year pay freeze.

If you earn less than $60,000 a year, you might be able to argue for an exception. “We want to see those on lower wages be the focus of any increases in pay,” said Hipkins.

The Public Service Association has called the announcement a “betrayal” of its 80,000 members who have worked long hours during “a year of sacrifice” to protect the country from Covid-19. Their median salary is $59,000, which will make four years of freezes tough while living costs are growing rapidly, the association said.

“It seems like governments always find an excuse to undervalue public servants and restrict their pay, whether it’s Covid-19, the global financial crisis or the great depression,” the association’s national secretary, Kerry Davies, said in a statement.

This morning’s announcement is a taste of what’s coming in two weeks when Robertson tables his recovery budget.

9.10am: Fonterra enters trading halt ahead of announcement

Fonterra has announced it’s entering a trading halt.

The dairy giant said the halt was effective from when the markets open today and comes ahead of an announcement being considered in relation to “a consultation process on our capital structure”.

“Following tomorrow’s announcement, the trading halt will remain in effect until the market opens on Friday May 7, to provide Fonterra shareholders and unit holders a full day to review and consider the materials before trading recommences,” the company said in a statement.

8.05am: Cloud of doubt surrounds Trevor Mallard after big night in parliament

Today feels like it’s going to be a big one in parliament, after what can only be described as an extraordinary night in the House yesterday.

If you missed it: the ongoing saga surrounding speaker Trevor Mallard’s comments alleging someone working at parliament was a rapist continued last night, with Mallard using the protection of parliamentary privilege to outline why those comments were made. As explained in The Bulletin, the speaker amended his comments to accuse the individual of sexual assault, with National – in particular Chris Bishop – criticising Mallard’s process and attitude toward the proceedings.

This morning, Mallard’s enemies in the National Party have continued to push for his resignation. In a statement, Bishop said that Mallard had failed to justify his actions. “Taxpayers deserved straight answers after he cost them more than $330,000 but those answers never came,” Bishop said.

“The big question Trevor Mallard repeatedly dodged is: why did he not just apologise once he knew he had wrongly accused the Parliamentary staffer of rape, which in his own words was within 24 hours, rather than letting this drag for 18 months at taxpayers’ expense?”

Speaking on RNZ’s Morning Report today, deputy prime minister Grant Robertson chose not to embroil himself in the matter, saying he did not wish to discuss what happened. So far, prime minister Jacinda Ardern has also been quiet.

Tonight the House feels unsafe and toxic: during the bullying inquiry the Speaker publicly described a ‘serious sexual assault’ as ‘rape’ and the National Party seem more upset about that than the fact a serious sexual assault happened here. Thinking of the victim ✊🏾❤️❤️ — Golriz Ghahraman (@golrizghahraman) May 4, 2021

Judith Collins, on the other hand, relished the opportunity to criticise Mallard. “I saw the behaviour last night… [Mallard] seemed temperamentally unfit. What we saw was a speaker who seemed to lose all control of his behaviour and his emotions,” Collins said. “The point is the speaker of the house should be someone who is a calm and measured person who doesn’t want to exact utu on someone.”

During the RNZ interview, Collins was pushed on why she remained angry about Mallard’s behaviour when he was, effectively, defending the alleged victims of sexual assault. “We are championing process and we are championing the speaker not behaving as we saw last night. Utterly bullying, at times almost incoherent with anger at being questioned,” Collins said.

There will undoubtedly be more on this today, stay tuned.

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin

The political deadlock in Sāmoa looks unable to be broken, and a controversial decision has been made to hold fresh elections. The Sāmoan Head of State, His Highness Tuimaleali’ifano Sualauvi Va’aletoa II, made the call on the grounds of both the deadlock, and the allegations that have been made about the neutrality of the courts, which are currently hearing dozens of petitions about particular results, reports the Samoa Observer. If the elections go ahead, they will happen very quickly, with a date of May 21 set down.

I say if, because the opposition leader is challenging whether the HoS has the power to declare the last election void. “In short, I do not consider that the Head of State has the constitutional power to call new elections at this time”, said F.A.S.T. leader Fiame Naomi Mata’afa, reports the Sāmoa Observer. One of the live issues right now is the addition of a seat for the governing HRPP, on the grounds that Sāmoa’s gender quota for women MPs hadn’t been met in the original results. That decision left the two parties deadlocked at 26-26, and the opposition leader said any decision on whether a new election should be held should have waited until after the Supreme Court ruled on that. Fiame also accused the HoS of acting unlawfully by “interrupting the proper process of election under law.”

Perhaps more troubling is that the two major party leaders aren’t on the same page. RNZ Pacific reports caretaker PM (and long-time incumbent) Tuila’epa Sa’ilele Malielegaoi is understood to be supportive of fresh elections. Fiame alleged the HoS “is clearly taking the advice of the caretaker prime minister is to pre-empt and undermine the decision of the Supreme Court”.

What happens next? No idea. And even if I had any sort of deep understanding of Sāmoan politics, I still couldn’t tell you. Because right now the country appears to be in uncharted waters, with an unprecedented constitutional crisis looming. If the election does go ahead, there’s no telling who would win, and if it doesn’t, there’s no telling how the pending court cases on individual seats will fall. In short, Sāmoa is facing a long and protracted period of not having an elected government firmly in place.

An extraordinary evening in parliament, in which speaker Trevor Mallard has outlined why he made the comments he did alleging that a parliamentary staffer was a rapist. You can watch the start of the statement here and subsequent contributions on that same site, including that from National’s Chris Bishop, and an important legal note – what was said in the house was said with parliamentary privilege, which means that the MPs who made the comments are largely immune from defamation proceedings. But in simple terms, Mallard has accused the man of committing sexual assault, reports Radio NZ. Mallard denied that he had “ruined a man’s life”, saying that in contrast “that man’s life was destroyed when he sexually assaulted a woman. That’s what did it… I will support the woman and what she said, I will support the investigation that found that he seriously assaulted her… and I will support the police and their investigation and the results of that.”

