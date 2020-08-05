Election 2020 calendar: all the key dates and debates

When does advance voting open, when do the results get announced, and when are the TV debates? The essential election calendar.

To read our bumper Q&A on the cannabis legalisation referendum see here, on the assisted dying referendum, see here. For all The Spinoff’s Election 2020 coverage go here.

This post will be updated through the course of the campaign. If there’s an event you think needs adding, email us on info@thespinoff.co.nz with Election calendar in the subject field.

Saturday August 8

Labour Party campaign launch, 12.30pm, Auckland Town Hall.

Tuesday August 11

Policy launches on The Spinoff.

Wednesday August 12

Dissolution of parliament.

Sunday August 16

Writ Day: the campaign is officially begun by order of the governor general.

Thursday August 20

Last day for political parties to submit list candidates to the Electoral Commission.

Treasury releases Pre-election Economic and Fiscal Update.

Shaping the future of the arts, culture and creative sector – an election debate (supported by The Spinoff), Auckland, 6pm.

Friday August 21

Last day for individual nominations of electorate candidates.

Tuesday August 25

Live leaders’ debate with Jacinda Ardern and Judith Collins, TVNZ1, 7pm.

Wednesday August 26

Politics in Pubs (Spinoff/Verb Wellington): Morgan Godfery and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer on Māori politics.

ASB/Newshub finance debate, Queenstown, 7pm.

Saturday August 29

My Voice Matters 2020, disability issues forum, Auckland.

Wednesday September 2

Overseas voting starts.

Press leaders’ debate with Jacinda Ardern and Judith Collins, Christchurch.

Young Voters debate, TVNZ Online.

Saturday September 5

Advance voting begins.

Wednesday September 9

Multi-party debate (NZ First, Green Party, Act), TVNZ1, 7pm.

Thursday September 17

Live leaders’ debate with Jacinda Ardern and Judith Collins, TVNZ1, 7pm.

Saturday September 19

Election day. Polls close at 7pm.

Friday 2 October

Preliminary referendum results released.

Friday 9 October

Official results for both the general election and the two referendums are declared.

Thursday 15 October

Last day for the return of the writ.