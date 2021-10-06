Live updates, October 6: The unanswered questions on vaccination certificates  

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for October 6, by Stewart Sowman-Lund. Reach me on stewart@thespinoff.co.nz



1pm: Today marks not just a slight easing in level three conditions for Auckland but 50 days since the lockdown began. Looking ahead to the 1pm Ministry of Health update, in many ways the most important of the numbers will be not the new cases – we’ve been warned to expect those to keep bubbling away – but the vaccination first doses. After nosediving in recent weeks it picked up a little yesterday to roughly 14,000. Has the shift in approach signalled this week, and the exhortation to see restrictions lifted through higher vaccination rates, arrested the recent decline?

8.00am: The unanswered questions on vaccination certificates

Vaccine certificates will be introduced from next month – but a number of unanswered questions remain.

We know so far that the document will be required to attend “high risk” events, such as music festivals. But the government has not confirmed whether you’ll need proof of vaccination to visit a restaurant, go to church, or teach a class of unvaccinated primary school students.

Speaking to RNZ’s Morning Report, Covid response minister Chris Hipkins said “final decisions” have not yet been made about where a certificate will be needed. That included churches, which have been the epicentre of at least two Covid-19 outbreaks since the pandemic first began. “I wouldn’t make a call on that. They’re not front of mind, they’re not top of my list,” he said. “I wouldn’t rule it out but at this time the sorts of things we’re talking about are events or hospitality venues.”

Hipkins could also not confirm whether vaccinations for teachers would be mandatory. At this stage, children under 12 – and therefore all primary school age children – are unable to be vaccinated in New Zealand. “Cabinet will be talking about that on Monday,” Hipkins said.

Accused of drip-feeing information, Hipkins said the government has been consulting different sectors and would likely make further announcements next week.

Business group calls for certificates to be mandatory for workplaces

Meanwhile, the Employers and Manufacturers Association wants vaccination certificates mandatory to enter the workplace. That would not mean that all businesses require vaccination, but simply proof of vaccination status.

Chief Executive Brett O’Riley said carrying a certificate would give employers and employees the certainty they want in their workplace.

“You’ll need a vaccine passport at work and if you are visiting a workplace, retail or service outlet or a bar or restaurant you’ll also need a passport to enter,” he said.

Those who choose not to be vaccinated – or are exempt for medical reasons – would be required to display proof of this on their certificate as well. “The unvaccinated may have to take some responsibility for the circumstances or decisions they face while the extra precautions would help employers manage a potential mix of vaccinated and unvaccinated staff.”

At this stage, the government has not made a formal decision on when vaccine certificates would be mandatory.

