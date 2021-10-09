Live updates, October 9: Northland joins Waikato in alert level three

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for October 9, by Madeleine Chapman.



The alert levels, in summary

Northland is now in level three (classic level three) until at least 11.59pm Tuesday. This will be reviewed on Monday .

(classic level three) until This will be reviewed on . Waikato is in level three (classic level three) until at least 11.59pm Monday .

(classic level three) . Auckland is in step one of its alert level three exit plan. This will be reviewed on Monday .

exit plan. This will be reviewed on . The rest of the country, including the South Island, is in alert level two.

Coming up…

There is no 1pm press conference today. The latest case numbers, as well as yesterday’s testing and vaccine numbers, will be delivered in press statement form to my inbox, then in live update form to your eyes.

The weather is sunny in Auckland, perfect for a double-bubble picnic. It is also sunny in Northland, perfect for staying home.

10.05am: Winston Peters makes big claims about Northland case

The former deputy prime minister appeared on Newshub Nation this morning and wasted no time making his mark. Speaking from newly-locked down Northland, Peters claimed, without providing any evidence, that the woman who tested positive had travelled across the border with a senior gang member, stayed at a hotel, and hid from the public and police at a marae. When Simon Shepherd asked for more detail, Peters responded, “I can tell you who she travelled with, which hotel she stayed at but I’m not prepared to tell you which marae at this point in time because that’s known to the police and it was known to minister Hipkins and the government and the prime minister days ago and they should tell you.”

Peters went on to allege that the woman was travelling with “a life gang member for the Mongrel Mob called Tam”, referring to Harry Tam, who was granted an essential worker exemption to travel into Auckland for the purposes of encouraging vaccination among gang members.

Tam has responded to Peters’ allegations immediately, categorically rejecting the claims. He told Q&A that Peters’ claims are totally unfounded and that he hasn’t travelled to Northland at all this outbreak.

Harry Tam says the allegations made against him regarding the Northland case are totally unfounded. He has never been to Northland during this outbreak. He’s currently in Auckland. @NZQandA @1NewsNZ — Jack Tame (@jacktame) October 8, 2021

9.30am: Early medical abortions now accessible through GPs and midwives

Abortion was (finally) removed from Crimes Act last year after decades of campaigning by activists. While the change removed some of the many hoops women had to jump through to undergo a safe medical abortion, access for all remained an issue.

Today, Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall announced that the medication – two pills taken within nine weeks of conception that induce a miscarriage – can now be prescribed by primary care practitioners like GPs, nurse practitioners and midwives.

Before today, the medication was accessible only through public hospitals and family planning clinics. The new changes will improve access to early medical abortion “and will mean people can access the service from their trusted primary care provider and in a familiar setting,” Verrall said.

8.15am: Yesterday’s news

An uncooperative positive case has led to Northland being placed in alert level three.

So far, two locations of interest in Northland have been added to the Ministry of Health’s website, both petrol stations in Whangārei, after a woman left Auckland and is “believed to have travelled around the region, including in Whangārei, Kamo, Paihia and Kawakawa” before returning to Auckland. The woman later tested positive for Covid-19 but has not been cooperating with officials, leading to many unknowns around where she went in her travels and who she interacted with.

“The information we have at this stage is that the person was in Northland from the afternoon of 2 October until the evening of 6 October,” Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins said during a surprise press conference at 6.30pm yesterday to announce the alert level change.

“We wouldn’t be doing this if we didn’t think it was very possible we’ll see more cases,” said Hipkins. He also noted that the phone numbers provided by the person were not valid and it was very hard to find them.

Hipkins confirmed that there are two women whose movements are of interest, one being the positive case and the other a travel companion. The woman travelling with the positive case has now been identified but officials have been unable to locate her. The positive case is now in an Auckland MIQ facility.

Low vaccination rates in Northland were considered when assessing the alert change and are still a concern.

Northland’s vaccination rates have remained low throughout the vaccine programme. Right now, 70% of people in Northland have had their first dose and 48 % their second, said Hipkins. For Māori, this is even lower, at 52% first dose and 32% second. With the delta variant being far more dangerous to the unvaccinated, the risk of transmission and serious illness is greater than in other areas of the country. Hipkins was unequivocal in his plea to residents:

“I cannot stress this enough: please get vaccinated”

Locations of interest are rapidly increasing with restrictions eased in Auckland.

Even without the full list of locations north of Auckland, the Ministry of Health added 70 entries to its locations of interest page yesterday. The locations are from all over Auckland as well as Waikato and two Whangārei petrol stations.

To stay up to date with the latest locations while looking at something far more interesting than a Word doc table, use The Spinoff’s interactive map.

Daily vaccination rates continue to rise.

Great work, team! Thursday’s vaccination numbers were big, with 82,303 doses administered nationwide. Most of these were second doses: 62,598 compared with 19,705 first doses.

After their shift to alert level three, Waikato turned out in record numbers to get vaccinated with 10,397 doses given in one day. “This equates to a 4% increase in first doses across the Waikato in one day,” said the Ministry of Health in its press statement. There are hopes that an identical shift to alert level three will inspire a similar surge of vaccinations in Northland this weekend.

Yesterday’s numbers

There were 44 new community cases of Covid-19 yesterday, including three in Waikato.

Of the 41 in Auckland, 12 have not yet been linked. All cases in Waikato are linked.

There are now 25 people in hospital with Covid-19, five of whom are in intensive care.