Live updates, March 12: Auckland businesses bracing for sudden shift to level one

9.45am: No law change planned so mosque attack victims can claim ACC – Little

The government has no plans to amend the law to allow victims of the 2019 mosque attack to qualify for ACC support. That’s despite a direct recommendation in the royal commission report advising exactly that.

Lead coordination minister for the government’s response to the royal commission Andrew Little told RNZ that the government doesn’t “intend” to make any chances to ACC.

“In terms of other support given to all the victims, the families of those who were killed, those who were injured and those who were witnesses, there is a variety of support that has been in place,” said Little. “One of the things that we have undertaken to do is set up what is called the ‘Collective Impact Board’. That is a group from the muslim community. They will come together to oversee all of the government agencies who are there to support the community.”

Little said the government cannot direct ACC to do whatever it likes as it is subject to its own statute and its legal framework. “Witnesses don’t easily fall into the regime that ACC is there to deal with which is physical injury by accident,” he said.

Here's what we'll be covering today:

11.30am: The big one – Jacinda Ardern will be fronting media at a downtown Auckland press conference where she will reveal if (and hopefully when) the city is moving down to alert level one. The PM will also likely face questions on the overnight delay in revealing the alert level outcome after an “in principle” decision was made yesterday. Our live updates editor Stewart Sowman-Lund will be at the announcement.

11.45am: The government is making an announcement in South Auckland. More on that later.

1.00pm: The Ministry of Health will be sending out today’s Covid-19 data. As it follows the PM’s press conference, we’re certainly hoping for good news.

8.50am: Parker says it’s ‘looking good’ for Aucklanders

A Labour MP has hinted that good news is in store for Aucklanders ahead of the prime minister’s press conference at 11.30am.

David Parker, speaking on the AM Show alongside National’s Simon Bridges, told viewers that the situation is looking positive. “It is looking good. We took the in-principle decision but we wait for the latest data, which will come out this morning, and if there is bad news in there, we might have to revisit it.”

Bridges joked that the minister had “just stolen the PM’s announcement” – although Parker denied this.

8.05am: Businesses bracing for sudden shift to level one

Businesses in Auckland could face a quick turnover from alert level two to one, with the prime minister set to make the announcement this morning.

It’s possible the city could shift down in time for the Friday rush, almost a fortnight after the initial move into lockdown.

But Hospitality NZ chief executive Julie White told RNZ a short lead in time to a big Friday night under level one would catch some businesses out. “There’s going to be a run on suppliers is what I’m thinking is concerning. There’s only going to be so much stock available. Some … might have to go without stock,” White said.

One restaurant owner on Auckland’s busy K Road said it’s difficult being left in the dark. “We kind of order for the next day, and sometimes you’re ordering for the next week. It’d be nice to know,” they said.

“It’s been really up and down. We’ve got used to it. The reality with Covid especially for hospitality is that you just [have to] be prepared for anything,” another owner said.

Aucklanders will find out at 11.30am, when Jacinda Ardern gives a press conference. We’ll have live coverage so stay tuned.

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin

The question on all Aucklanders’ minds today: will the city move back down to alert level one in time for the weekend? Cabinet met yesterday to make its decision, with prime minister Jacinda Ardern set to make the announcement at 11.30 this morning in Auckland.

As I said in yesterday’s live updates, it feels a bit weird that the announcement was delayed overnight. I expect there is some kind of contingency plan in place in case Covid comes back this morning, but why not just make the announcement on the same day of the decision? Just asking questions…

I’m not the only one to have that thought. Auckland Business Chamber chief executive Michael Barnett said the government should have announced its decision last night. “Every day counts and the sooner we know the plan, the sooner we can get back to business,” he said in a statement.

Judith Collins isn’t happy about it either. The National Party leader tweeted to say it’s just not good enough. “We are not allowed to know what the decision is… to fit into the PM’s scheduled press conference,” Collins wrote. “Kiwis deserve more respect,” she later said.

You’d have to think there’s a pretty good chance of Auckland moving down alerts, even as soon as tonight. As reported in the Herald, the last community case of Covid-19 was February 28. A week ago, Jacinda Ardern said: “Cabinet will review this decision [alert level] at the end of next week… with a view to moving Auckland to level one at the start of the weekend, if we are in a position to do so.”