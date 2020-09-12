Election Live, September 12: Labour announces plan to expand Training Incentive Allowance

10.30am: Labour to reinstate Training Incentive Allowance for higher-skilled courses

Labour has announced it will reinstate the Training Incentive Allowance (TIA) – a payment to help cover the additional costs of studying while on benefit – for higher-skilled courses if elected to government.

Currently, the TIA doesn’t cover those doing courses that are level four or above on the New Zealand Qualifications Framework (NZQA) after it was slashed by the National government back in 2009 to exclude many university and polytechnic courses.

“The TIA is an investment in a family’s future,” said Labour’s social development spokesperson Carmel Sepuloni who made the announcement at her West Auckland home. “I was supported by the TIA for a period of time when I was a sole parent and studying. It made a big difference having that little bit of extra financial support when I was trying to get ahead and build a future for my family.”

“Access to support for higher-level courses under the TIA was taken away by National, despite the responsible, minister Paula Bennett herself having benefited from this support. Labour is putting the ladder of support back in place after National pulled it up behind them.”

Labour says the TIA would provide up to $4,515 per year to assist those eligible with extra costs which include fees, course costs, caring costs for children and older people, and course equipment and materials. The expansion is expected to cost around $431 million over four years, and around $187 million in capital over 10 years which will be funded from the Covid-19 Response and Recovery Fund.

“Research shows those who gain higher level qualifications are more likely to get a job, build a career and earn more. It is exactly the sort of investment we need to be making to support people back into sustainable work,” said Sepuloni.

“TIA is targeted at sole parents, disabled people and their carers, and provides extra support towards the cost of study. This support is critical to ensuring that our people continue to develop the skills needed for New Zealand’s economic recovery and rebuild.”

Labour also announced it would increase the amount of money beneficiaries working part-time could earn. Currently, the abatement threshold (the amount beneficiaries can before their benefit is reduced) is $90 per week. Under Labour, this could increase to $160 per week, or approximately 8 hours of minimum wage.

The increase is estimated cost is up to $320 million over four years and is likely to immediately benefit up to 30,000 people.

8.30am: Rugby Championship loss another blow for Queenstown

Yesterday it was announced that Australia would host this year’s Rugby Championships, nabbing the four-nation competition from New Zealand, which governing body Sanzaar said in July was the preferred host. The sides would’ve stayed in Queenstown if the tournament was held here, and many in the town’s tourism industry are lamenting the loss.

Nik Kiddle from the Lakes District accommodation sector told RNZ his members were desperate for business, such as the 200 rooms teams would have stayed in for two months.

“Let’s face it, New Zealanders have contributed their bit, they’ve been here, they’ve done that and we would welcome more.

“But there’s only so much that the domestic travel industry can fulfil and we really do need to have access again to international travel, even if it’s managed and it’s available to us in a limited way.”

Queenstown mayor Jim Boult also expressed his disappointment at the loss of much-needed business. He said money offered by the Australian government to Sanzaar and a degree of procrastination were to blame for New Zealand losing the tournament.

Since the announcement, the head of New Zealand Rugby has cited the country’s quarantine protocols as a “critical” factor in losing out to Australia. National’s sports spokesperson Mark Mitchell yesterday blamed “Labour’s clumsy and incompetent handling” and Australia’s “superior quarantine conditions”.

On the campaign trail

Here’s where our political leaders are today:

National’s Judith Collins and Labour leader Jacinda Ardern will both be in Auckland on Saturday and Sunday.

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters is back in the North Island. He’ll travel up to Levin, before turning around and heading back towards the capital. He’ll also pop into Waikanae and finish his day in Porirua.

Green Party co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw are in Canterbury for an agriculture policy announcement this morning.

8am: Yesterday’s headlines

There was one new case of Covid-19 in the community – linked to the” bereavement sub-cluster”.

The Ministry of Health confirmed a West Auckland primary school student, one of Thursday’s cases, has tested positive for Covid-19.

Australia nabbed the Rugby Championships from New Zealand, with the blame placed on our quarantine rules.

The government announced it would cover the cost of repatriation flights for stranded immigrants who can’t afford to return to their home countries.

National leader Judith Collins announced an electric vehicles policy, with the aim of 80,000 EVs on the road by 2023.

Labour promised to start opening up the borders more to allow critical workers in.

NZ First leader Winston Peters promised to continue being “a handbrake” to Labour in government.