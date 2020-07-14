Emergency politics Toddcast: The National Party after Muller

Toby Manhire, Annabelle Lee-Mather and Ben Thomas reel at the announcement that Todd Muller has resigned as leader of the opposition.

At 7.30am, just 53 days after he replaced Simon Bridges as leader of the National Party, Todd Muller announced his immediate resignation from the job.

How did it come to this, and who is likely to emerge as the new leader, with less than 10 weeks to an election? Will deputy Nikki Kaye be promoted by caucus tonight? Is it Judith Collins’ time? Can Simon Bridges complete the great arc of redemption? What about Gerry Brownlee or Mark Mitchell?

Or maybe just chuck a baby yak in charge.

