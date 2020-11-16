Live updates, November 16: Boris Johnson in self-isolation; Trump admits defeat, then retracts it

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for November 16. Reach me on stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

10.00am: UK PM Boris Johnson in Covid-19 self-isolation

Despite having already contracted Covid-19, UK prime minister Boris Johnson has been ordered to enter self-isolation after coming into contact with someone who tested positive.

According to local media reports, Johnson was notified of the need to enter self-isolation via the country’s Covid-19 tracer app – similar to what we use here in New Zealand.

Johnson is reportedly “well” and “does not have any symptoms of Covid-19.”

“He will carry on working from Downing Street, including on leading the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic,” a spokesman for Johnson told Reuters.

8.10am: Cabinet to decide new rules for mask usage in Auckland

Cabinet is meeting today to decide whether to make masks mandatory on domestic flights and all public transport in Auckland.

Currently, while strongly encouraged, mask wearing is only a requirement in alert level two and above.

Jacinda Ardern told Newstalk ZB that if cabinet agreed to the new rules, they would be in place for the “foreseeable future”.

“We’re thinking about places that it’s hard to trace people,” she said, meaning locations such as buses.

On RNZ, the prime minister rejected an assertion the government had been too slow to move toward mask usage.

“Level one has always been designed to acknowledge that the level of risk was lower… now we’re seeing situations where we are able to well manage when we do have cases arise, without moving up alert levels,” Ardern said. “It means we want to adjust the way we work at level one as well.”

7.45am: Trump admits defeat, retracts it an hour later

Donald Trump has seemingly admitted for the first time that he lost the election to Joe Biden – only to later clarify he was not conceding the election.

The current president went on a Twitter rampage overnight, sending a series of increasingly unhinged tweets about the election being rigged, and blaming the “fake news media” for Biden’s victory.

He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more! https://t.co/Exb3C1mAPg — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

After initially saying Joe Biden won the election “because the election was rigged”, Trump later retracted that statement and said he conceded nothing.

He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

Twitter has flagged almost all of Trump’s tweets as “disputed”.

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin

A proposal will be taken to cabinet today to increase the scope of mandatory mask-wearing, particularly on public transport. As Justin Giovannetti reported on Saturday, it likely indicates a shift in how the government thinks about the general Covid response, moving away from a more goodwill based system, to something that will require people to follow the rules. One thing that will need to be discussed will be consequences for deliberately not wearing a mask, presuming that is the decision that is made.

It follows advice from public health expert professor Michael Baker, who has long been calling for such a move – he outlined his thoughts again yesterday morning on Radio NZ. “We all want to do everything we can to avoid a lockdown. This is one of the big benefits of masks – we know that they are effective at reducing virus transmission and they’re not particularly disruptive of normal activities, people can still take public transport, they can go to work and school.”

And what about the app? An expert is also suggesting it’s time to make scanning mandatory in certain situations. Dr Andrew Chen spoke to Newstalk ZB (text from Radio NZ) that such a move would massively speed up contact tracing operations, particularly over paper based systems (which realistically would probably also have to be offered, given not everyone has a smartphone.) Scans were up again over the weekend, but as Newsroom’s Marc Daalder writes, the general trend has been of scans falling away, except for circumstantial blips like publicity around Labour weekend.

In other Covid news, there’s confusion over whether or not the owner of a store really did tell a worker to come in despite waiting for a test, which later came back positive. One News reports that worker has now issued a sworn affidavit saying the information released by the government was inaccurate, with the different information a result of not having access to a translator. A statement was also released by the owners of the shop, saying “before the employee was diagnosed on 12 November 2020, the employer was not told by the employee or by anyone else that she was feeling unwell. She did not call in sick or ask for sick leave.” On this subject, I’d highly recommend reading this from Michael Andrew, about why it can be so difficult for service industry workers to call in sick.