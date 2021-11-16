Live updates, November 16: Auckland border could be in place for another month

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for November 16, by Stewart Sowman-Lund. Help support our Covid coverage – join Members today.

8.00am: Auckland border could be in place for another month

The government will tomorrow reveal when – and how – Aucklanders can leave the delta-stricken city for the Christmas period.

It’s now expected that the city will leave lockdown and move into the new “traffic light system” not long after a review date on November 29, when vaccinations hit that crucial 90% threshold. The rest of the country may now follow Auckland not long after – no matter what level vaccinations are at.

However, according to the Herald, it will be after that when Auckland’s boundaries will loosen; around the middle of December and just in time for the Christmas travel rush.

The Herald’s reporting that the controversial time slot system for leaving Auckland has been ditched in favour of a “soft border” for the city, with spot vaccination checking instead of a hard checkpoint. However, some regions where vaccination rates are lower could have their own boundaries imposed in order to stop unvaccinated visitors.

It’s an apparent change of tactic from the government to create a more free-flowing border for Auckland. Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins had previously floated the idea of giving Aucklanders allocated time slots to leave the city – and idea that was quickly backtracked by other ministers.

The official announcement – along with an update on vaccine certificates – will come tomorrow.

7.30am: From The Bulletin

Health watchdog tells ministry to pay ‘urgent attention’ to self-isolating Covid cases. Toby Manhire reports in The Spinoff that the health and disability commissioner has written to the health ministry after concerns have been raised that people isolating at home aren’t getting enough care. Three deaths have been reported in the past fortnight and people self-isolating have reported not getting enough attention or oxygen monitoring equipment. The health minister admitted last week that the country’s nurses and doctors were struggling to manage the thousands of Covid-19 cases now isolating at home.

The Covid numbers: There are 90 cases in hospital and 7 in ICU/HDU. There are now 3,629 active cases in New Zealand. 163 new community cases were reported in Auckland yesterday, 7 in Waikato, 2 in Northland and 1 in Taupō. 14,638 people were vaccinated on Sunday.

The Spinoff’s Covid data tracker has the latest figures.

Vaccine mandates for educators and health take effect today. Unvaccinated teachers and workers in early childcare were given farewells yesterday as they are no longer allowed on school grounds, the NZ Herald reports. No school has reported being unable to operate because of losing staff and only 11 told the government that they were at high risk of seeing teachers leave. Doctors and other workers in the health sector also face a similar deadline and about 2,000 haven’t been vaccinated, according to RNZ. Health, disability and education workers who have received only one dose have until January 1 to be fully vaccinated or they will also be barred from their workplaces.

The Cop26 summit was ‘least worst’ outcome: James Shaw. The climate minister has said an imperfect decision in Glasgow was better than none at all, RNZ reports. As reported in yesterday’s newsletter, the summit left environmentalists unhappy with an agreement that many felt didn’t go far enough. Language to phase out coal was weakened at the last minute, undermining what could have been a significant achievement.

Hours after the agreement, Australia’s prime minister stood in front of a train loaded with coal and told coal miners that they’ve got guaranteed work for decades to come. According to ABC, he said a transition away from coal “isn’t happening”. He’s electioneering, but that’s some eyebrow raising rhetoric.

A battle over one of the world’s largest marine reserves. One News reports that the Kiribati government’s plan to ditch the Phoenix islands protected area, a 400,000 square kilometre World Heritage Site, is being opposed by the local environment minister. The country’s cabinet voted to open the reserve to commercial fishing and end its protected status, something the minister says was done without consultation. The country is closely allied with China and there are concerns Beijing pressured it to allow fishing, along with plans to build a runway in the middle of the area that could be for military purposes.

