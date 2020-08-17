Election 2020 calendar: all the key dates and debates – updated for October 17 polling day!

When does advance voting open, when do the results get announced, and when are the TV debates? The essential election calendar.
This post was updated on August 17 to incorporate the decision to delay the election, which now be on October 17, and its knock-on impacts. It will continue to be updated through the course of the campaign. If there’s an event you think needs adding, email us on info@thespinoff.co.nz with Election calendar in the subject field.
To read our bumper Q&A on the cannabis legalisation referendum see here, on the assisted dying referendum, see here. For all The Spinoff’s Election 2020 coverage go here.
Saturday August 8
Labour Party campaign launch, 12.30pm, Auckland Town Hall.
Wednesday August 12
Policy launches on The Spinoff.
Dissolution of parliament. Deferred
Sunday August 16
Writ Day: the campaign is officially begun by order of the governor general. Deferred National Party campaign launch, Manukau. Postponed
Monday August 17
Jacinda Ardern announces election day will be delayed until October 17.
Tuesday August 18
Parliament resumes.
Deloitte / Chapman Tripp Business NZ election conference: party leader speeches and spokesperson debates, from 9am, now online, TBC.
Tuesday August 25
Live leaders’ debate with Jacinda Ardern and Judith Collins, TVNZ1, 7pm. Likely postponed, TBC
Wednesday August 26
Politics in Pubs (Spinoff/Verb Wellington): Morgan Godfery and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer on Māori politics.
ASB/Newshub finance debate, Queenstown, 7pm. Likely postponed, TBC
Saturday August 29
My Voice Matters 2020, disability issues forum, Auckland. Likely postponed, TBC
Wednesday September 2
Press leaders’ debate with Jacinda Ardern and Judith Collins, Christchurch. Likely postponed, TBC
Young Voters debate, TVNZ Online. Likely postponed, TBC
Thursday September 3
Parliament likely to rise.
Sunday September 6
Parliament dissolves.
Monday September 7
Earliest date for the Pre-Election Economic and Fiscal Update briefing to be issued. The Prefu must be published between 20 and 30 working days before the general election, so some time between between September 7 and 21.
Wednesday September 9
Multi-party debate (NZ First, Green Party, Act), TVNZ1, 7pm. TBC
Thursday September 17
Live leaders’ debate with Jacinda Ardern and Judith Collins, TVNZ1, 7pm. TBC
Sunday September 13
Writ day – the governor-general issues the writ for the election to be held
Thursday September 17
Noon: Deadline for parties to submit bulk candidate nominations and party lists to the Electoral Commission.
Friday September 18
Noon: Deadline for individual electorate candidate nominations to returning officers.
Saturday September 19
Original election day, but no longer the election day (see October 17).
Thursday September 24
Shaping the future of the arts, culture and creative sector – an election debate (supported by The Spinoff), Auckland, 6pm. Rescheduled, date TBC
Wednesday September 30
Overseas voting begins.
Saturday October 3
Advance voting begins.
Saturday October 17
Election day. Preliminary results released from 7pm
Friday October 30
Preliminary referendum results released.
Friday November 6
Official results declared for the election and both referendums.
The Spinoff Daily gets you all the day's best reading in one handy package, fresh to your inbox Monday-Friday at 5pm.