Election 2020 calendar: all the key dates and debates – updated for October 17 polling day!

When does advance voting open, when do the results get announced, and when are the TV debates? The essential election calendar.

This post was updated on August 17 to incorporate the decision to delay the election, which now be on October 17, and its knock-on impacts. It will continue to be updated through the course of the campaign. If there’s an event you think needs adding, email us on info@thespinoff.co.nz with Election calendar in the subject field.

Saturday August 8

Labour Party campaign launch, 12.30pm, Auckland Town Hall.

Wednesday August 12

Policy launches on The Spinoff.

Dissolution of parliament . Deferred

Sunday August 16

Writ Day: the campaign is officially begun by order of the governor general. Deferred

National Party campaign launch, Manukau . Postponed

Monday August 17

Jacinda Ardern announces election day will be delayed until October 17.

Tuesday August 18

Parliament resumes.

Deloitte / Chapman Tripp Business NZ election conference: party leader speeches and spokesperson debates, from 9am, now online, TBC.

Tuesday August 25

Live leaders’ debate with Jacinda Ardern and Judith Collins, TVNZ1, 7pm. Likely postponed, TBC

Wednesday August 26

Politics in Pubs (Spinoff/Verb Wellington): Morgan Godfery and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer on Māori politics.

ASB/Newshub finance debate, Queenstown, 7pm. Likely postponed, TBC

Saturday August 29

My Voice Matters 2020, disability issues forum, Auckland. Likely postponed, TBC

Wednesday September 2

Press leaders’ debate with Jacinda Ardern and Judith Collins, Christchurch. Likely postponed, TBC

Young Voters debate, TVNZ Online. Likely postponed, TBC

Thursday September 3

Parliament likely to rise.

Sunday September 6

Parliament dissolves.

Monday September 7

Earliest date for the Pre-Election Economic and Fiscal Update briefing to be issued. The Prefu must be published between 20 and 30 working days before the general election, so some time between between September 7 and 21.

Wednesday September 9

Multi-party debate (NZ First, Green Party, Act), TVNZ1, 7pm. TBC

Thursday September 17

Live leaders’ debate with Jacinda Ardern and Judith Collins, TVNZ1, 7pm. TBC

Sunday September 13

Writ day – the governor-general issues the writ for the election to be held

Thursday September 17

Noon: Deadline for parties to submit bulk candidate nominations and party lists to the Electoral Commission.

Friday September 18

Noon: Deadline for individual electorate candidate nominations to returning officers.

Saturday September 19

Original election day, but no longer the election day (see October 17).

Thursday September 24

Shaping the future of the arts, culture and creative sector – an election debate (supported by The Spinoff), Auckland, 6pm. Rescheduled, date TBC

Wednesday September 30

Overseas voting begins.

Saturday October 3

Advance voting begins.

Saturday October 17

Election day. Preliminary results released from 7pm

Friday October 30

Preliminary referendum results released.

Friday November 6

Official results declared for the election and both referendums.