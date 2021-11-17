Live updates, November 17: Decision day for Auckland boundary; vaccine passes now available

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for November 17, by Stewart Sowman-Lund. Help support our Covid coverage – join Members today.

The agenda

1pm: It’s a biggie. Jacinda Ardern, Chris Hipkins and Ashley Bloomfield will all front today as details around Auckland’s summer boundary are finally revealed. More on that at the top of today’s updates. As always, we’ll also get the latest case numbers and a vaccine update.

11.25am: Ticket company to allow vaccine pre-verification

Ticketing company iTICKET has announced plans to build the government’s Covid-19 vaccine pass into its service, providing a streamlined verification process ahead of large events.

The company said it’s secured an integration license to provide secure pre-verification for events built into the ticketing process. Event promoters who wish to use pre-verification can make their onsite entry process faster for events where vaccine passes are required.

Event attendees will be able to pre-verify their vaccine status ahead of time, meaning just the ticket will need to be scanned on arrival at the event. It’s expected to be in place by the end of November, timed for the launch of the new traffic light framework.

10.35am: Thousands return to the classroom in level three Auckland

Thousands of school children in level three Auckland have returned to the classroom today, a day after the government’s vaccine mandate kicked in for the education sector.

Yesterday was the deadline for all student-facing education workers to have had at least one dose of the Pfizer jab. They’ll have until the new year to be fully vaccinated or face redundancy.

But, today, all eyes are on years 1-10 who have headed back to school for the first time since mid-August. Their senior counterparts have been back for a few weeks preparing for end of year exams.

9.30am: Vaccine passes now available

Vaccine passes are now able to be downloaded from the MyCovidRecord website.

When you visit the website, and log in with your RealMe details, you should be presented with the following:

After clicking confirm on a couple of simple prompts, your vaccine pass will be sent to your nominated email address and is then able to be downloaded to your phone’s wallet.

The first time I tried this I got an error message but it worked on my second attempt, so – as Ben Gracewood wrote below – please be patient while the technological kinks are worked out.

8.45am: Where’s my vax pass at?

Wondering why you can’t download your vaccine pass just yet? The Spinoff’s CTO Ben Gracewood has you covered.

The Ministry of Health’s official press release said the passes would be available “later this morning”. When doing important tech updates like this you want all hands on deck, so maybe give the tech nerds some time to grab a coffee, make sure their multiple monitors are aligned *just right*, flex their fingers, and then deploy the change.

Why is the site crashing/offline?

Because a large percentage of the country is logging in trying to find their (currently non-existent) vax passport. It’s the digital equivalent of lockdown toilet paper: we don’t all need to rush in at once. Provisioning systems for huge spikes in usage is always tricky, because you don’t want to spend a ton of time and money making something work for a million people per second when it normally only needs to work for a few hundred.

Whose fault it this? I want to blame someone!

I think it’s a mix of a confusing 5am press release embargo, meaning all the papers published “get your Covid Passport now!” at the same time, and perhaps a bit of under-provisioning on the MoH login system. It’s all working now so either everyone’s stopped spamming it, or they’ve provisioned some more capacity to cope.

Read more in today’s Bulletin.

8.10am: Decision day for Auckland boundary

It’s decision day for Auckland’s border.

The prime minister has been clear over the past few weeks that Aucklanders will not be kept in the city over the summer period. But, few details have been revealed around when movement might be allowed and how the system will operate.

Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins told Newstalk ZB that today’s announcement will provide clarity. “We’ve been clear that we want Aucklanders to move over the summer period,” he said. “There are two things at play: one is moving to the traffic light system in Auckland and around the rest of the country. We’ve still got a week or two worth of work there. The second thing is around the boundary and we will set that out today.”

The two details so far unknown are around the date when Aucklanders will be allowed to move around and, secondly, what the vaccination requirements will be. Latest media reports, such as from RNZ this morning, suggest the boundary could be in place until mid-December. That will be roughly two weeks after Auckland moves into the traffic light system.

As for vaccinations, it was previously thought that only people who had received two jabs would be able to leave Auckland. That may not be the case, with Newshub now reporting that a negative test could be sufficient for movement. “What we need to make sure is that people are able to move freely but working hard to also add some extra layers of protection,” Jacinda Ardern said on Tuesday.

It’s also likely that checkpoints will be scrapped at the Bombay Hills in favour of random spot checks in order to keep traffic flowing.

But, for now, all we know is that the announcement is coming at 1pm today and hopefully all these questions will be answered.

7.45am: From The Bulletin – Your vaccine pass is ready

Vaccine passes will be available from today. Writing for The Bulletin, Justin Giovannetti answers all your questions. Here’s an extract:

How will it work? The pass has your name, date of birth and a QR code that is scanned when you arrive at a business or venue. It can either be stored on your phone’s wallet or carried in printed form. The information on the QR code will be matched with a central database maintained by the Ministry of Health. People might also be asked to show photo ID to ensure their name matches the details on the pass.

How do I get it? You’ll first need to sign up for the pass at My Covid Record and they should be available later today. You’ll need a personal email address–shared household emails won’t work. The government isn’t asking for people to necessarily request a pass today, but to get their profiles set up. It’ll likely be a few weeks before the traffic light system kicks in. You can also call 0800 222 478 if you don’t have a computer or a required form of ID.

Where will it be required? The proof of vaccination will likely need to be shown by everyone over the age of 12 at events, hospitality venues, retail, community events, airports, sports and faith-based gatherings. On the other side of the ledger, supermarkets, pharmacies, health services, petrol stations and schools are some of the few places that won’t be allowed to deny entry based on vaccination status.

Read the full explainer – and sign up to The Bulletin – here

Yesterday’s key headlines

There are 222 new Covid-19 cases in the community – a new daily record.

Of these, 197 cases are in Auckland, 20 are in Waikato, one is in Northland, two are in Wairarapa and two are in the Lakes DHB area.

A Covid-19 patient in their 70s has died at Auckland Hospital.

There remain 91 people in hospital with Covid-19, including seven in intensive care.