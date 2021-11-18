Live updates, November 18: Covid spreads in Tauranga and Christchurch; two more deaths

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for November 18, by Stewart Sowman-Lund. Help support our Covid coverage – join Members today.

1.35pm: Covid spreads in Tauranga and Christchurch; two more deaths

There are 167 new community cases of Covid-19, including a pair in Bay of Plenty and another two in Christchurch.

There are also another 142 cases in Auckland, five in Northland, 17 in Waikato and one in the Lakes DHB area. A case reported earlier today by media in Palmerston North has been confirmed in the town of Ashurst, while there is also a new case in Levin.

Pair of new Covid-19 deaths

Two more Covid-19 patients have died in hospital overnight, the Ministry of Health has confirmed. The first, a woman in her 80s, died at Middlemore Hospital, while the second was a man in his 90s in North Shore Hospital. He was a resident of the Edmonton Meadows Care Home.

The man had a number of underlying health conditions and was receiving appropriate ward-level care after being admitted earlier this month with Covid-19.

12.20pm: What’s coming to TVNZ in 2022?

TVNZ has announced big plans for the new year, unveiling its 2022 slate just a week after rivals Discovery did exactly that.

While Discovery has basically cut back on all investment in original scripted drama for next year, TVNZ is going all in. It has commissioned a new show shot in Otago with Rebecca Gibney called Under the Vines. It announced the film Whina about Dame Whina Cooper, starring Rena Owen. Jayden Daniels is fronting supernatural anthology Beyond the Veil. It confirmed new seasons of One Lane Bridge and Ahikāroa.

There’s a lot of comedy to go around, too, and Dai Henwood is even popping up – despite being from the Three stable.

Most devastatingly, there’s no mention of Taskmaster NZ – the best show I’ve watched this year. I’m keeping my fingers tightly crossed that will be remedied in the coming months.

11.25am: PM confident Auckland boundary plan will keep the country safe

Jacinda Ardern has acknowledged concern about the ongoing spread of Covid-19 around the country.

There are reports of at least one confirmed case in Palmerston North today, following recent cases cropping up in Taupō, Masterton and Tararua.

Speaking to media during a visit to Gisborne, Jacinda Ardern said the government had added “extra layers of protection” to combat the spread of delta. Allowing only vaccinated – or those who have tested negative – to leave Auckland over summer would help protect areas like Gisborne that were struggling with vaccine uptake.

“Our elimination strategy, which has served us so well, was chosen by us as a strategy. Now we have other tools to keep us safe but we’re still, even with a vaccine, adding extra layers of protection,” said Ardern.

Auckland had done a “very important job for us”, said Ardern, but the city has been locked down for four months. “We need to keep moving.”

10.45am: December 15 not just ‘throwing the gates open’ – Wood

The transport minister said it wouldn’t be viable to keep Auckland in lockdown across the summer period.

The city will reconnect with the rest of New Zealand in just under a month’s time. Spot checks will be the only way of ensuring Covid-19 doesn’t escape the city.

Speaking to TVNZ’s Breakfast, Michael Wood said the Auckland boundary was never going to be long term. “Just absolutely rest assured that we are, and we will be doing, everything that we possibly can, particularly in areas where we have vulnerable communities, to get those vaccination rates up to provide additional protection and to make sure that people are kept safe,” he said.

“It’s not just ‘throw the gates open’, it’s having that level of protection in place so that we do limit the possibility of any spread.”

9.20am: Reports of Covid-19 in Palmerston North

There are claims a case of Covid-19 has been detected in Palmerston North.

Three media outlets – the Herald, Stuff and Newshub – are reporting the case, said to be a player who attended a cricket practice on Tuesday night.

United Cricket Club chairman Paul Hofmann​ told Stuff that one of their players tested positive last night after feeling unwell and seeking a test. He had been at training on Tuesday night, but had tested negative from an earlier test taken on Monday.

“He started feeling unwell on Wednesday and thought it would be prudent to go out and get another test which was really sensible. As soon as he got that result he informed us,” said Hofmann.

The Ministry of Health has yet to confirm the result and is unlikely to do so before today’s 1pm statement. Covid spreading to Palmerston North is somewhat unsurprising considering cases have been confirmed in Tararua and Wairarapa in recent days.

8.10am: Hone Harawira worried ‘flood of Aucklanders’ will lead to Tai Tokerau deaths

There’s concern from some in Northland that the decision to drop Auckland’s boundary on December 15 will lead to Covid spread – and Covid deaths.

It was announced yesterday that Auckland will have no fixed border or checkpoints once the boundary is lifted, with police set to spot check travellers leaving the city.

Prime minister Jacinda Ardern said that while the southern border will largely be free-flowing traffic, police will work with iwi on the Northland side to manage incoming traffic. But Hone Harawira, Tai Tokerau Border Control leader, told RNZ’s Checkpoint that was a “flat out lie”.

“[The prime minister] followed that up to say there will be no hard border and only spot checks. Spot checks are absolutely useless at stopping the flood of Aucklanders,” said Harawira. “Seven months locked down; they’re going to come flooding into the north.”

He said the hard border should remain in place for longer or else it will be “open season” for Tai Tokerau. “We’re a long way from [90% vaccination],” he said. “Everybody’s killing themselves trying to get as many people as vaccinated.” According to Harawira, the region won’t hit that vaccine milestone unti mid-January “which is when everybody stops coming to the north”.

“A flood of Aucklanders on December 15 and we’ve had it,” added Harawira. “We have no capacity to manage the health and wellbeing of our own people. So we’re saying please hold-off.”

Speaking to Newshub this morning, Harawira suggested that Christmas in Northland be bumped back. “We can have January 25 Christmas,” he said. “Allow us, if necessary, to put up a hard border to ensure the only people who come in are those who are allowed to come in and if they’re not allowed turn them around and send them back to Auckland.”

Yesterday’s headlines

Auckland’s boundary will lift at 11.59pm on December 14.

Fully vaccinated people – or those who have tested negative for Covid-19 – will be allowed to travel freely.

Police will conduct spot checks but there will not be a fixed checkpoint.

The whole country will shift to the traffic light system at the same time as Auckland . This is likely to be soon after November 29.

. This is likely to be There were 194 new cases of Covid-19. A patient with Covid-19 died in hospital.