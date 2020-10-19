Live Updates, October 19: How the parties are reacting to Saturday’s election result

All the latest New Zealand news, updated throughout the day. Reach me on stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

8.25am: Greens remain hopeful for coalition

Based on the sea of red on Saturday night, Jacinda Ardern doesn’t need to call the Greens into government if she doesn’t want to. The party is celebrating winning almost 8% of the vote and an electorate seat, and remains hopeful Ardern will make the call to expand her control of parliament.

Co-leader James Shaw has spoken to Ardern since election night, and told Newstalk ZB he wants to just “see how it goes”.

“We congratulated each other on respective wins on Saturday. It was obviously a huge night for Labour, they made history, and so did we. We said, ‘Good on ya, and we’ll talk in the coming days’,” he said.

The Greens will host their caucus meeting today, before a formal meeting with Labour sometime this week.

Shaw remained confident that should Labour choose to form a coalition, the party would honour the Greens’ priorities.

“It has been a good partnership… we have a constructive working relationship,” he said. It was “absurd” to suggest all the party’s priorities would be rejected.

It’s also possible Ardern will want to work with parliament’s sole representative from the Māori Party, Rawiri Waititi, who won the seat of Waiariki off Labour’s Tamati Coffey.

8.00am: David Seymour confident with his team of 10

Act’s David Seymour says he’s not worried about his team of one becoming a team of 10. The party’s had a meteoric rise in support over the past 12 months, resulting in its best election outcome ever.

“The National Party’s result was lower than the polls suggested so in that sense it was a surprise,” Seymour told RNZ. “But the important lesson is you have to be constructive, you have to stand on principle. Those are the things that I intend for Act to do.”

Asked what Act will bring to the table, Seymour said any opposition party has two roles. “One is to ask the questions that people want asked about how taxpayers money is being used… and secondly to come up with alternative, competing vision for how New Zealand can be so that voters at the next election have choice.

“You’ll certainly see that on both counts, from Act,” Seymour said.

A lot of questions have been asked about how Seymour’s caucus will perform considering the lack of parliamentary experience. Seymour’s not concerned: “All new MPs have never been in parliament before,” he said. “They’ve all got very good experience.”

Seymour said his party includes a wide-range of talent, including a former policeman and a number of small business owners. Number two on the list, deputy Brooke van Velden, has previously worked in parliament as a staffer.

7.35am: Judith Collins remains defiant after election lost

National Party leader Judith Collins believes she will remain leader, despite the historic defeat over the weekend. The party will hold its first caucus meeting tomorrow.

“I’m fine,” Collins told Newstalk ZB. “I did everything I possibly could… sometimes you’ve just got to roll with it.”

Asked whether Covid-19 was to blame, Collins said there was “almost nothing” that could have been done, but that having “three leaders in four months didn’t help”.

A full review of the party is now needed, Collins said. “I’m really happy to provide a stability in the leadership,” she said.

Collins said there are no “moves afoot” to roll her as leader, and she remains committed on the 2023 election.

On RNZ, Collins refused to say whether her long-serving colleagues Gerry Brownlee and Nick Smith – who both lost their staunchly blue seats – should leave parliament. She said they need to both make up their minds, and she trusted them to do that.

7.00am: Top stories from The Bulletin

The mood in the room will be very different when the Labour and National caucuses meet this week. For Labour, it’ll be a crowded affair, with a huge crop of new MPs. Radio NZ reports moves to form a new government are already underway, with senior MPs meeting to sort out a timetable. PM Jacinda Ardern said the mandate existed for Labour to form a government alone – on the preliminary results, the party has 64 seats, and there’s a decent chance they’ll add one more on the special votes – lawyer Graeme Edgeler has put together an analysis on Public Address explaining why that is likely. That would make it the second-largest party caucus in New Zealand’s history, behind National in 1990.

When National meets, the mood won’t be quite so bright. Leader Judith Collins told media yesterday that she intends to stay on, but as Stuff’s Thomas Coughlan reports, there will be a confidence motion once all the new MPs are sworn in. No formal leadership challenger has yet broken ranks, but you’d have to assume a few of the more ambitious survivors will be considering their options. That story also hinted at veiled digs flying back and forth between Collins and former leader Simon Bridges about campaign messaging, and anger from Collins at a lack of discipline that saw leaks coming out in recent weeks. There’s a good chance of a bit more ill-discipline in the coming days, as the blame game for the defeat begins – Stuff’s Luke Malpass has a column today with a fair bit of off the record chat on that.

On the subject of discipline, deputy leader Gerry Brownlee has admitted he made a “huge mistake” by suggesting the government may have withheld information on the re-emergence of Covid-19. You might recall that as the infamous “interesting set of facts” press conference. Brownlee told Radio NZ that he “made a flippant comment that then quite reasonably was construed as suggesting something that I didn’t intend to convey.”

