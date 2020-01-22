We’re hiring: The Spinoff seeks parliament-based politics editor 

We’re recruiting a political journalist to join the press gallery in Wellington – a brand new position, made possible by our members programme.

Politics has been a bedrock of The Spinoff’s coverage for a number of years, and we’re excited to announce its expansion through our recruitment of a new staff journalist to work from the parliamentary press gallery. If you love the smell of politics in the morning, and relish the idea of writing across a range of formats, from reporting to feature writing, we want to hear from you.

This is a new position to cover what is consistently one of our most-read sections, made possible by the generosity of our Members, and will allow us to cover parliamentary politics with greater frequency and closer proximity. The successful applicant will be a strong non-partisan reporter and writer, but it is not essential to be currently working in the gallery.

2020 will be an enormous year in politics, with our own election and two referendums to cover, along with the waves released by the US election, getting Brexit done and Australia’s ongoing chaos. As The Spinoff is a magazine at heart, you will not be expected to cover every single story which breaks, but to focus on those most relevant to our readership, and follow your own lines of inquiry. This is an opportunity to dive into the throng of parliament, as well as taking a central role in shaping the direction of our coverage.

The position is Wellington-based, and may include covering the city’s issues from time to time, while also including some travel. In addition to regular written output, the ability to contribute to our politics podcast is a plus, as is a working knowledge of web-based publishing systems.

To apply, please send a brief cover letter giving a sense of what you’d like to do with the position, a short CV and links to or PDFs of two relevant pieces of journalism, to Spinoff editor Toby Manhire at toby@thespinoff.co.nz.

Applications close on Friday 21st February.

