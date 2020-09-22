Election 2020: Leader debate bingo (or drinking game if you like)

The first leader debate begins at 7pm on TVNZ 1. Ready your pencils.
Judith Collins, Jacinda Ardern and John Campbell all want you to have a good time during tonight’s first leader debate for election 2020. And so do we.
That’s why we (well, Toby Morris mostly) have conjured up a bingo card. If you’re a terrible Tuesday night hedonist, you could repurpose it as a drinking game. Do what you like, we’re not your mum.
