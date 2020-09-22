Leaders’ debate: The verdicts

Who came out on top in tonight’s leaders’ debate? Here are our debate watchers’ verdicts.

A bit knackered

Given that most of the country, most of the Covid-battered world, is basically just knackered, is it any surprise that tonight’s opening debate felt a bit knackered, too

Whether it was in an attempt to inject energy, or because budget cuts don’t extend to a third podium, John Campbell bursted into the studio with just a clipboard, and proceeded untethered and effusive, promenade style, filling the room that was empty of audience under level 2.5 rules.

Jacinda Ardern and Judith Collins walked down to the studio past a watching huddle of journalists, surrounded by their entourages. They were permitted just two aides with them in the room, however.

On it went in little circles, Campbell pacing around his patch, Judith Collins rolling her eyes at the efforts from the Labour leader – or “Miss Ardern”, as she resolutely called her opponent all night.

We began on Covid and border measures, and quite right, there are few more pressing and important issues, but it resembled the hum of the last months.

The debate livened up around the tax question, and on housing, and a casual observer would have got a decent grasp of the different positions on offer – which is important and welcome. At the halfway point, Ardern literally rolled up her sleeves. She animated suddenly in saying, “I am not done on child poverty.” Collins landed a dig on capital gains tax with a flex of the eyebrow.

There were no viral moments, though. “I tell you what, we’ve got a fight on,” said Collins. And: “I’m a fighter, I never give up.” She was perfectly effective, but anyone expecting the polling doldrums to spark a risk-taking high-wire act would come away disappointed. And, honestly, who can blame her. The predicament is real. Both of these are true: she needs to do something noisy to make a difference; people aren’t in the mood for noisy. A Covid-19 catch-22.

But, look, tonight Collins registered 18% as preferred prime minister. A lot of people, no doubt, have in their heads the Crusher caricature. If she’s done something to disabuse that, then it’s a small victory in its own way. Ardern seemed, well, knackered – but she did nothing wrong, and had the lightest moment of the night. When Campbell looked lost for a moment she said: “You can be expected to lose your train of thought at this point”. Campbell said: “Time for a gin.”

A few shots at the outset might have helped. Things never quite fired up. So the when Campbell at one point accurately observed, “You sound like you’re both on auto-pilot,” he was mostly right, except that would have required leaving the ground.

– Toby Manhire, editor, The Spinoff

Collins was pitch perfect

I’ve always been a Collins fan girl. But I tuned in tonight worried I’d feel like an 80s Billy Idol fan at Western Springs when The Idol had lost his voice and I couldn’t get my money back.

I was wrong. The real Judith Collins turned up tonight. Collins talked straight, was pitch perfect, relaxed and in charge, warm and authentic. Jacinda Ardern seemed nervous, forced; it felt like a Covid-19 update.

It was real life practicality vs “hopeful thoughts” and feelings. This was not the Facebook Live broadcast format that Jacinda has mastered. Politics, at its heart, is about debate. Real politics is live, off script, a contest of ideas with tough questions. Collins owned it.

Will it win the election for National? It’s a long shot. Did it confirm to the National faithful that Collins is the woman for the hour? 100%. Did it turn the worm…absolutely. But the line of the night goes to John Campbell: “I wouldn’t mind a gin”.

– Trish Sherson, political commentator, former Act press secretary

No one would’ve been swayed

Labour’s Jacinda Ardern found herself often on the defensive, forced to explain why her party hadn’t lived up to the promises it made three years ago. Her answers were often technocratic and lacked warmth. Someone who has been called one of world’s best communicators struggled to explain her vision. Asked about how she’ll create jobs, she delivered: double duty, waterway projects, free school lunches. That’s for the cabinet table, not a fireside chat with the nation.

National’s Judith Collins was the better debater and certainly the better interrupter. Going in tonight her party has been sliding in the polls. Voters who have dismissed Collins were introduced to someone who spoke plainly and clearly. You can understand what she believes in, you’ll remember that she hates the Resource Management Act.

However, moderator John Campbell often found himself interrupting the interrupter. When asked about her plan for poverty reduction, Collins responded with ripping up the RMA. Campbell was incredulous, voters were probably confused.

Your take on the debate might come from where you watched it. If you were in the comfort of a warm home you own and worried about losing your job, Collins may have spoken to you. If you were in a rental apartment you can barely afford, losing a battle with mould, she probably left you seething.

– Justin Giovannetti, political editor, The Spinoff

Ardern is impossible to beat

“I never give up – I’m a fighter,” Judith Collins said mid-debate, and she’ll need every bit of fight she can muster after a performance at the bottom of the ruck. The prime minister had it all over her: on the border, on housing, on education, and in personality.

“You’ll see no complacency and no assumptions,” Ardern said, bringing the necessary humility when – given the circumstances – she could blow her trumpet to everyone’s delight. She leads the global left. She’s storming home in the polls.

But, of course, Ardern is so much smarter than that. She is the most gifted communicator of her generation, emphasising the government’s coronavirus response and border protection boxing in Collins and her party who swing between “open it all for the economy’s sake” to “lock it all down for our poll numbers’ sake”.

It’s an uncomfortable position for Judith Collins, who you would expect to thrive in this environment, especially after Ardern’s flat performance in the TVNZ debate in 2017. The debate stage isn’t the prime minister’s natural home. It’s the community hall. It’s the school. Yet Collins still couldn’t take the advantage, only landing brief hits (like correctly pointing out the prime minister committed to ending child poverty and, well, she hasn’t). It’s half-time and Ardern is impossible to beat.

– Morgan Godfery, political commentator, writer and trade unionist

Mālō Judith

Debates are where many, many words are said and only the zingers are remembered. Unfortunately tonight’s debate was, quite frankly, quite boring. The only line from Ardern that stuck with me was “John, if I may” and “if I may, John”.

And from Collins, “I’ll tell you what, John” and “John, I’ll tell you what”. In a huge loss for anyone under the age of old, both leaders argued about who could commit the hardest to not taxing property. In my mind, we all lost tonight. And I will spend the next seven working days of my life fake-smiling and announcing “my husband is Samoan, so talofa” to everyone I meet.

In that sense, Judith Collins won simply by saying something so ridiculous that she’ll be living rent-free in my brain until the next debate. Mālō Judith.

– Madeleine Chapman, journalist, meme-based political commentator