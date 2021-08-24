Live updates, August 24: Delta outbreak has not peaked and more cases will be confirmed today – PM

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for August 24, with Stewart Sowman-Lund. Want to get in touch? I’m on stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

We are doing our utmost to keep you updated on all Covid-19 related coverage. Every dollar our members contribute directly funds our editorial team and is devoted to ensuring we do more. Click here to learn how you can support the team today.

The day ahead

10.30am: Grant Robertson and officials to appear before finance select committee.

Grant Robertson and officials to appear before finance select committee. 1.00pm: Robertson and Bloomfield to reveal the latest Covid-19 cases.

Robertson and Bloomfield to reveal the latest Covid-19 cases. 2.30pm: Chris Hipkins and health officials to front before health select committee.

8.45am: Opposition outraged by decision to shut down parliament

Democratic scrutiny is “critical” during a time of national crisis and it’s outrageous that parliament can’t sit this week, the opposition has argued.

Jacinda Ardern yesterday announced that the House will not sit for at least this week, with government ministers to instead front before select committees.

Speaking to RNZ, National’s Covid response spokesperson Chris Bishop said that wasn’t the best option. “Other parliaments have found ways to meet even at times of quite strict social restrictions,” said Bishop. “I think that’s the preference of everyone.”

Bishop accepted that New Zealand was operating under an elimination strategy – and so any gatherings should be limited – but believed that it was important the parliament found a way to sit. The second best option was to reintroduce a Covid-specific committee. “The reason it’s not there is because the government doesn’t want it,” said Bishop. “A dedicated Covid committee would be a great thing.”

Pushed on what the opposition would be doing differently, Bishop said: “We would speed up the vaccine rollout as quickly as possible and set a target that the government should go for by the end of the year.”

He added: “It beggars belief that we’re not using saliva testing out in the community.”

Today’s select committee schedule

10.30am – Finance and Expenditure (Grant Robertson and officials)

2.30pm – Health (Chris Hipkins and Health officials)

Chris Hipkins, as leader of the house, said: “[These] meetings will be televised on Parliament TV and we expect opposition members to have the bulk of the allotted time to ask questions.”

8.20am: Locations of interest top 400

Locations of interest have increased by roughly 100 in just one day, with the total number now above 400.

The latest locations, added to the Ministry of Health website last night, include Mangere Mall in South Auckland, Pizza Club in Avondale, a liquor store and a petrol station. The popular Forte Convenience store near the University of Auckland, and frequented by hundreds of students, has also cropped up on the list.

The full list can be found here or view The Spinoff’s interactive map here

7.30am: Delta outbreak has not peaked and more cases will be confirmed today – PM

Updated

There will be “more” Covid-19 cases today, the government has confirmed. But we won’t know how many until 1pm.

Jacinda Ardern, speaking to Newshub, said the delta outbreak has not reached its peak yet and “people should expect [the case numbers to grow]”.

Over on RNZ, the PM said that the government “wants answers” on whether a public access way connected to the Crowne Plaza MIQ facility could be the source of this outbreak. “Everything that we have done around our managed isolation facilities has been based on the way we know Covid-19 has been behaving: that it is primarily through person-to-person contact, through droplets and so on… we want to run down all the theories here,” she said.

“In the mean time, we are not continuing to put people in the Crowne Plaza.”

With Ardern no longer appearing on Newstalk ZB, it was Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins who fronted to Mike Hosking today. Hipkins said early indications were that the Coromandel had dodged a Covid bullet, with no cases recorded outside of Auckland or Wellington so far.

“I don’t have the Coromandel [testing] numbers in front of me… but as of late yesterday afternoon they managed to clear the backlog with the early surge in testing,” he said. “As of late yesterday it was looking encouraging,” he said.

Hipkins rejected an assertion that the source of this outbreak won’t be found.

The next official health update will come at 1pm.

7.15am: The Bulletin – How delta spread through Auckland

Today’s top story:

The delta outbreak’s spread is becoming increasingly defined. As the number of cases and contacts rise quickly, officials are mapping out how the delta variant spread. A picture is emerging of an outbreak that is larger than first expected and also a country that came close to the tipping point where case numbers could have exploded.

It began in early August. The first infection has been linked back to a returnee from Sydney who arrived on a red zone flight on August 7. After returning a negative test prior to departure, they were put in Auckland’s downtown Crowne Plaza hotel, a managed isolation facility. The next day they tested positive and on August 9 were moved to quarantine.

The escape. Sometime during that first weekend of August, either on the seventh or eighth, the delta variant escaped the Crowne Plaza. Investigations are ongoing into one of two walkways near the hotel that are open to the public, and where the most fleeting of interactions might have unwittingly spread the virus. If so, it had a toehold.

The week. That Monday, a suspected case went to a mechanic’s shop in the morning. Other suspected cases took the bus to school and work. In the evening, one dined at a trendy restaurant in Britomart. Over the following week, the delta variant slowly spread through Auckland. From one person it could have spread to six, infecting a new person every day. “Basically, from the period we identified the person at the Crowne Plaza it’s dotted all the way through,” the prime minister said Monday afternoon, describing the appearance of new cases. Many of them have retrospectively reported minor symptoms that first week, according to director general of health Ashley Bloomfield. A sniffle would be easy to dismiss after months without a community case.

The weekend. By Friday evening, August 13, there were probably a few dozen cases in Auckland, according to expert modeller Shaun Hendy. Many of them could possibly be linked to a four-person flat where a tradie, teacher and nurse lived, he told The Bulletin. The group had a busy schedule, and the virus spread rapidly. “Then people were having a good weekend. Over that weekend it goes from a few dozen cases to potentially hundreds,” said Hendy.

The church. On Saturday, August 14, there was a university ball at the Aotea Centre where hundreds attended. On Sunday, August 15, the Samoan Assembly of God church in Māngere could have been the scene of one of the largest transmission events with a number of cases linked to services that day. About half of all known cases now are in Auckland’s Pacific community.

The test. One person who didn’t enjoy a weekend in Auckland was a 58-year-old tradie from Devonport who had gone to Coromandel. On Monday, August 16, the man went to see his GP and got a test after experiencing symptoms. He worked with the tradie from the flat. The next day, his test came back positive. The country was in level four lockdown on Tuesday at midnight.

Read more and subscribe to The Bulletin here