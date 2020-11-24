Gone By Lunchtime: Lustful frothing at parliament’s return

On the eve of the opening of the 53rd parliament of New Zealand, Toby Manhire, Annabelle Lee-Mather and Ben Thomas dress up as Black Rod.

As 120 familiar and fresh faces swarm upon the tropical paradise of Wellington for a brand new parliament, the Gone By Lunchtime trio ruminate on the politics to come.

What state is the National opposition in after an AGM that saw Peter Goodfellow hang on to the presidency despite his party’s dismal election? Was he right about the celebrity tyranny of Jacinda Ardern, or was John Key more on the money in urging his kinfolk to examine their own shortcomings?

How susceptible, meanwhile, is the majority Labour government as house prices continue to soar into the stupidsphere?

Plus: Rawiri Waititi and outdated oaths, Stuart Nash and tourist poo, and an incoherent bit about fireworks.

Download now, subscribe through Apple Podcasts, or visit Gone By Lunchtime on Acast or Spotify.