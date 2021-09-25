Live updates, September 25: Ardern delivers UN speech; person tests positive at Waitakere Hospital ED

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for Saturday September 25, by Toby Manhire. Get in touch on info@thespinoff.co.nz

The day (and night) ahead

There is no press conference today. The latest numbers will arrive in media release form. We’ll have all the details here, just as quick as you can say control-C-control-V.

There is also no 2am-3am tonight. Clocks are springing forward for daylight saving.

9.15am: ‘No excuses for remaining unprepared’ – Ardern addresses UN

Jacinda Ardern has delivered New Zealand’s statement to the United Nations General Assembly, but this year there the stardust of previous New York City UNGAs is swapped for a pre-recorded down-the-barrel video that was beamed into the room.

In her speech – watch the full video below – the prime minister touched on Covid-19 (“the ultimate disrupter”), climate change (“one of the most pervasive crises of our time”) and global inequity (“inequality within and between countries has deepened”).

She concluded by saying the world simply wasn’t as ready as it should have been for the Covid crisis.

“No one can argue that the global community as a whole was adequately prepared for a global pandemic. It is clear that we will face further global health risks, and we have no excuses for remaining unprepared,” she said.

“New Zealand strongly supports the ambitious and practical approach of the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response. We will not just passively support the Independent Panel’s recommendations. We will actively engage on work streams to develop a pandemic treaty, convention or other international instrument; to improve global surveillance, validation and early response; and to strengthen the World Health Organisation.

“If there is any lesson we can draw from the events of the past 18 months, it is the need for more, and better, cooperation. And with the need for better cooperation, comes the need for responsive and adaptive global institutions, including the United Nations … As leaders, we have the power to shape our shared institutions and to make them fit for purpose. We must not shy away from this task. I can think of no better way to reaffirm our kindness towards one another, our shared humanity, and our unity.”

8.30am: Person tests positive after presenting at Waitakere Hospital ED

For at least the fourth time in recent weeks a person has tested positive after presenting at the Emergency Department of an Auckland hospital. In the latest case, a positive Covid test was returned by someone who visited the Waitakere Hospital Emergency Department on Thursday.

Processes in place at the West Auckland hospital, which sees anyone with Covid symptoms treated in a separate stream, mean there is low risk to staff or other patients, said Waitematā DHB in a statement. “Patients in this area are kept separate from each other. Following a positive Covid-19 test, the patient was moved to a negative pressure room and has since been discharged to MIQ. A small number of staff had contact with the patient, all were wearing full PPE and are fully vaccinated. Due to the correct use of PPE and infection and prevention and control protocols, the risk to staff is considered low.”

The person has now been discharged to a managed isolation facility.

7.30am: Upper Hauraki to return to level two

It’s day 39 of lockdown for Auckland, which remains in level three until at least Wednesday October 6. Upper Hauraki as of 11.59pm tonight joins the rest of the country back in level two. “More than 1,000 tests have been undertaken in the immediate area since Monday, with the only positive results being from the original household,” said Chris Hipkins, Covid response minister, yesterday. “All close contacts from the Mangitangi School exposure event including staff and students have been tested, with all tests returning negative. Widespread wastewater testing in Maramarua, Meremere, Ngatea, Paeroa and Waitakaruru this week has produced no unexpected detections.”

7.15am: Yesterday’s case numbers

The good news is that yesterday brought just nine new community cases of Covid-19, all in Auckland. As the chart below shows, that’s the first single-digit day since August 18, right at the beginning of the outbreak. At risk of being a great big buzzkill, however, it’s worth noting that it’s the third Friday in row that has seen numbers have looked to be properly flattening, only for the Saturday numbers to blow that impression clean out of the water. (No, I am not suggesting this is statistically significant and, no, I am not arguing for Saturdays to be cancelled.)

There’s another important graph that’s worth a look. The number of cases per day that have had exposure events remains pretty steady. These may be very minor: a quick visit to a supermarket or dairy, for example. But since Auckland moved to level three, the chances of each of these cases having been in a workplace have at least tripled.

