Live updates, April 27: Emergency housing ‘inhumane’, people made to feel ‘barely human’ – Davidson

The Spinoff's live updates for April 27, bringing you the latest news updated throughout the day.

9.15am: Decision on Perth travel due today

An update on whether quarantine-free travel with Perth can resume after the city’s snap lockdown is due out today.

The lockdown, which kicked off on Friday night, will end as anticipated this evening, officials have confirmed. It put a halt to trans-Tasman travel less than a week after the launch of the bubble.

Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins confirmed to Stuff the government would consider further advice from health officials today and make an announcement during the day.

“Our risk assessment remains that the public health risk to New Zealand is low,” Hipkins said in a statement.

8.00am: Emergency housing ‘inhumane’, people made to feel ‘barely human’ – Davidson

A co-leader of the Green Party has taken aim at the government she is part of, condemning some emergency housing as “inhumane”.

Marama Davidson, who is an associate housing minister, also said it was “unacceptable” for motels to make “quick money” with no strings attached.

Speaking to RNZ, Davidson said one of her primary concerns was for children. Some were forced to live in “inhumane conditions … not suitable for any humans but certainly not suitable for young people,” she said. Emergency housing, Davidson added, was not “fully safe for everybody” and some people were made to feel “barely human, seen primarily as a way for commercial motels to make quick money”.

Last week, social development minister Carmel Sepuloni deflected the matter to MSD when asked if she believed people in emergency housing were safe.

“I’m satisfied that if they don’t feel safe and they contact MSD, then MSD will work with them to ensure that they are put into more appropriate accommodation,” she said.

Around $1 million a day is currently being spent on emergency and transitional housing.

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin

The purview of the Royal Commission into abuse in state care has been significantly cut back. The changes will remove the ability to look into recent cases and modern care providers – in other words, it will be historic abuse only. Radio NZ’s Katie Scotcher reports the justification for this decision from the government is that modern organisations – Oranga Tamariki – are currently being scrutinised through other inquiries. That is causing some alarm from the Commission, who put out a statement expressing concern at the narrowing of their scope:

“This independent commission still has a lot of work to do in revealing the full extent of the abuse, neglect and injustices suffered by survivors in the past and this important work will continue throughout the Inquiry’s duration. We are hearing from survivors that this abuse is still happening.”

Cost overruns appear to be a major part of the decision. Radio NZ’s Katie Scotcher (today’s Bulletin will draw on her work a lot) reported that the initial budget has been used up. It was already forecast to be the largest inquiry in New Zealand’s history, and Internal Affairs minister Jan Tinetti said the problem wasn’t mismanagement – rather it just got even bigger on everyone. It turned out there ware far more survivors of abuse coming forward than anyone thought.

One wonders if that has implications for the decision to no longer investigate modern cases, and if there are more people in that position too.Scotcher again reports that survivors are warning that the changes will damage the credibility of the final report produced by the commission. As one put it, “it will come as a great shock to many survivors because the two biggest things that survivors want from this process is acknowledgement and recognition as to what’s happened historically to them and others and to know that what happened to them isn’t going to happen to those who are in care now and who will go into care in the future.”

Just on this topic generally, a lot of the commission’s work has taken place quietly, even if it has been largely in public. Sam Brooks went to see a day that included testimony about religious organisations, particularly the Catholic church. A really telling aspect of that piece is that it explores why organisations went to such lengths to cover up abuse, rather than bring perpetrators to justice.

Early Childhood centres are closing at a rate of one a week around the country, with funding pressures starting to take a toll. The Early Childhood Council (which represents centres, rather than teachers) told Newstalk ZB that the closure rate is increasing, and that pay parity for ECE teachers can’t be reached without further government support. They’re also concerned about a teacher shortage, which has persisted for years.

