Live updates, July 27: National’s Gerry Brownlee changes view on alleged terrorist’s deportation

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for July 27, bringing you the latest news updated throughout the day. Get in touch at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

10.50am: Brownlee changes view on alleged terrorist’s deportation

National’s foreign affairs spokesperson appears to have changed his views overnight about the impending arrival into the country of an alleged Isis terrorist, giving two different answers to the same media outlet.

Suhayra Aden and her two children are set to be deported to New Zealand from Turkey after Australia cancelled her citizenship earlier this year.

Gerry Brownlee last night told RNZ that the government made a choice by bringing them back to New Zealand. “I think you always have a choice,” he said, questioning the government’s claim that the family could not be broken up.

“Those children are victims of their parents’ decisions. We have organisations in New Zealand that regularly take children away from bad parents so … I don’t think the suggestion that there were family bonds there that could not be broken was reasonable.”

But this morning, Brownlee said the government had no choice – but needed to come clean about how the family will be managed upon their return. “There is no choice,” he said.

The government needed to reveal more details about the family’s deportation, Brownlee said, such as security arrangements when she arrived in New Zealand.

10.00am: Morning Olympics wrap

No more medals to report overnight with New Zealand sitting 46th on the medal table after Hayden Wilde’s bronze in the triathlon yesterday.

Some results from last night:

Rugby Sevens – New Zealand beat Argentina

Swimming – Erika Fairweather qualified for today’s semi-final in the 200m freestyle

Hockey – Black Sticks women beat Japan

And some of today’s highlights:

Right now , the women’s triathlon is taking place. It’s live on TVNZ1 for those of us who reap the benefits of free-to-air.

1.30pm: Erika Fairweather's freestyle semi-final.

Erika Fairweather’s freestyle semi-final. 2.45pm: More hockey! Men’s Black Sticks vs Japan.

9.30am: Covid pandemic sees child poverty rise 10% – new report

8.05am: Auckland mass vaccination event struggles to attract bookings

A three-day vaccination event in Auckland did not get the attention health officials expected it would. New figures have revealed the slow pace of bookings for the mass vaccination set to take place in Manukau from this Friday to Sunday.

According to RNZ, less than a quarter of those sent “initial invitations” to the event booked in for a jab, prompting a wider call out for attendees. The goal, according to Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins, was to vaccinate 15,000 people over the 72 hour period.

More than 12,000 students and teachers from the Manukau Institute of Technology were sent the first wave of invites, but just 3000 booked a slot. A second wave of invites to over 80,000 people still did not result in enough bookings, prompting a final call that saw more than 140,000 invitations sent.

“I think it is always disappointing when something that you’ve planned for doesn’t get the response that you were hoping for,” Alex Pimm, head of the the roll out for the Auckland DHBs, told RNZ. “I think it is an opportunity to learn about how we run these events for New Zealand in the future.”

South Auckland GP Dr Api Talemaitoga speculated that the event may have been too boring for the community.

“I think the organisers should have thought about making it a celebration or an event that is like a festival where people come along with their friends, can listen to a bit of music, or watch a bit of entertainment or dancing. Have a bit of food and then get vaccinated,” he said.

Hipkins said this weekend’s event was planned to be the first of other mass vaccinations, but the slow pace of bookings may prove concerning for the government.

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin

The country’s leading anti-poverty lobby group has put the blame squarely on the government for an increase in hardship. In a report out this morning, the Child Poverty Action Group said 18,000 additional children have been pushed into poverty over the last year, and that calculation did not include those affected by rising housing costs. “This increase in child poverty of around 10% comes at a time when property owners have seen their wealth rise at an accelerated rate,” said report co-author Janet McAllister. “Loss of income related to job loss was probably inevitable for many families; but loss of income to the point of inadequacy – or further inadequacy – was due to political decision-making.

The report makes it clear that problems were already festering before Covid. You might recall the Welfare Expert Advisory Group report right around the start of this government’s tenure – while recommendations from that are slowly being implemented, many have seen no progress. Benefit rises were included in the 2021 budget, but it was noted at the time those benefit rises reflected a situation that had existed several years earlier, not the exacerbated situation of today.

There are severe ethnic inequalities within the data. In their report, the NZ Herald noted worse outcomes for Māori and Pasifika people since lockdown started, which again comes on top of existing inequality. “We already knew Māori, Pasifika and disabled children were disproportionately affected by poverty. We were concerned and suspected it would be worse for Māori, Pasifika and disabled children during Covid. This report appears to confirm those suspicions,” said Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft.

Meanwhile, one of the outcomes of poverty is food insecurity. And because we live in a country that produces plenty of food, that is an issue of political will, argues Katharine Cresswell Riol in this op-ed on The Spinoff. It is something of a microcosm issue for the wider societal problem – there is enough for everyone, but far too many are missing out, while others take far more than their share.

A New Zealand citizen captured in Turkey on suspicion of being a terrorist with Islamic State will be repatriated back to NZ, reports Radio NZ. The woman, who has two children, is also a dual Australian citizen – on paper, she is far more an Australian than a New Zealander. However that country cancelled her citizenship, and for New Zealand to do the same would render the woman stateless, which PM Ardern said we have an obligation not to do. It is understood that the woman will be free to live in the community in New Zealand, but she may be monitored by authorities.