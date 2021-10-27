Live updates, October 27: Watch – Another 74 delta cases, including six in Waikato

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for October 27, by Stewart Sowman-Lund. Reach me on stewart@thespinoff.co.nz. Help support our Covid coverage – join Members today.

1.00pm: Another 74 delta cases, including six in Waikato

There are 74 new community cases of Covid-19 to report today. Of these cases, 68 are in Auckland and six are in Waikato.

It’s a slight drop from yesterday’s 79 cases and a further drop from the recent triple figure days.

So far, 31 of today’s cases remain unlinked. All of the new Waikato cases have been connected to the outbreak. There are now 269 mystery cases from across the past fortnight, including 19 from yesterday.

Twenty-five of yesterday’s cases were infectious in the community, said the Ministry of Health. There are now 41 people in hospital with Covid-19, including five in intensive care.

No new cases have been confirmed in Northland or the South Island, despite recent Covid scares. The ministry is urging people living in Northland to “remain vigilant” and get tested if they have any symptoms that could be Covid-19.

More to come

12.50pm: Hipkins to give Covid update, reveal latest on Waikato lockdown

Covid response minister Chris Hipkins will front today’s Covid-19 press conference alongside the director general of health Ashley Bloomfield.

We’re expecting the latest case numbers following the slump reported yesterday, along with an update on Waikato’s level three lockdown. We’re also anticipating an update on schools in level three, however the long-awaited changes to MIQ rules will now be announced tomorrow.

Follow along with the livestream or keep this page update for our live coverage.

12.40pm: Shirt number 69 no longer banned by Black Caps

*Update: I’ve since been made aware Ferguson didn’t actually play due to injury so… I guess we’re still waiting for that historic 69 debut*

The Black Caps played Pakistan in the opening game of the T20 World Cup overnight fast bowler Lockie Ferguson making history as the first New Zealander to wear shirt number 69 in a full men’s international. As reported by The Spinoff in 2017, New Zealand Cricket had previously “banned” the number due to its rude connotations, with Ferguson instead wearing number 87 when representing the national team.

At the time the paceman explained the reason he wore number 69 for the Auckland Aces had nothing to do with sex – it was because he is a Gemini.

12.20pm: Tova O’Brien almost got blown away by a gust of wind during her first live cross

Newshub’s political editor tells us about her first live cross, breaking the law and more in this week’s episode of FIRST.

11.50am: Ardern coy on alleged Europe trip

The prime minister has remained coy when questioned about an unannounced European trip set to be timed with an overhauled MIQ system.

According to the Act Party, Jacinda Ardern will be heading abroad later this year and subsequently isolating at home rather than in a facility.

But, so far, the PM has refused to confirm this report. “It is fair to say that for a number of months, of course as we negotiate the EU/FTA we are reaching a critical juncture and the question has been raised as to whether or not I will be able to support the conclusion of those talks,” said Ardern in question time.

“As you can imagine, for me, so much of what I do in the next few weeks is entirely dependent on what’s happening here in New Zealand.”

11.30am: New Gone By Lunchtime out now

Toby Manhire, Annabelle Lee-Mather and Ben Thomas have hopped back on Zoom to record a fresh episode of Gone By Lunchtime. They discuss the newly announced traffic light system, vaccine rates, mandates, MIQ, housing policy and how Annabelle rescued a pigeon.

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favourite podcast provider – and vote for Gone By Lunchtime in the NZ Podcast Awards!

10.50am: ‘Slobbering hīkoi of idiots’ block Auckland motorway

Hone Harawira has labelled protestors attempting to cross the border into Northland a “slobbering hīkoi of idiots and twats”.

The Tai Tokerau Border Control founder said no invitation was extended to the protestors by Waitangi Marae or local iwi. “This Hīkoi is a scam, organised and run by pākehā anti-vaxxers,” said Harawira.

The convoy of at least 50 vehicles left Rotorua last night and arrived at Auckland’s Mercer checkpoint about midnight where it was met by a roadblock. The plan was to travel through the supercity and up north to Waitangi to protest the ongoing Covid response.

According to police, while most of the protestors complied, two vehicles, including a bus, were parked on state highway one in the northern lanes with the drivers refusing to move them. At around 2.30am, some of the protestors surged forward on foot from Orams Road, blocking the southern lane of the motorway.

The group of protestors remain parked up to the side of the road near the southern checkpoints and police continue to monitor the situation for the safety of everyone involved.

A number of protestors also turned up at the northern checkpoints this morning, said police. More than 50 people arrived on the northern side of the Te Hana checkpoint and around a dozen people on the southern side.

10.30am: Three waters given the green light

The controversial three waters proposal referring to has been given the green light, despite backlash from councils around the country.

The government’s announced plans to create four publicly owned water entities that will amalgamate control over drinking water, wastewater and stormwater. It claims this will “ensure every New Zealander has access to affordable, long-lasting drinking, waste and storm water infrastructure”.

Local government minister Nanaia Mahuta has spearheaded the plan and said $185 billion will need to be injected into our water infrastructure over the next three decades. It’s expected the new entities will be up and running by mid-2024.

“Local councils are trying to deal with the upkeep of aging infrastructure, which is literally crumbling in some of our biggest cities. They face the additional strains of growing population, climate change resilience and extreme weather events, as well as competing for a limited number of skilled workers to do the job,” said Mahuta.

“New Zealanders simply cannot afford to follow the status quo facing costs of between $1900 and $9000 over the next 30 years, depending on location. Under reform proposals with four entities those figures significantly reduce to between $800 and $1640, saving each household thousands of dollars.”

Between 6000 and 9000 jobs will be created over the next 30 years through the implementation of the three waters plan, said Mahuta.

However, the government’s move will likely face staunch opposition from councils. As Justin Giovannetti wrote in a recent edition of The Bulletin, a number of mayors have been upset by the proposal. Matamata-Piako mayor Ash Tanner spoke told Newshub he was angry and called the plan “crap”. And, as Newsroom notes, councils such as the Far North, Whangārei and Grey District have all voted to “opt out” of three waters. Expect the reaction to come swiftly.

The National Party has also been strongly against the proposition. Chris Luxon likened the move to the “state-sanctioned theft of assets” and said the four entity model was “fundamentally broken”.

9.50am: Announcement on MIQ revamp delayed

An announcement on shorter MIQ stays, along with home isolation, has been bumped to tomorrow.

Covid response minister Chris Hipkins was expected to reveal the government’s plans for the MIQ system at today’s 1pm briefing after cabinet considered the matter earlier in the week. However, Hipkins’ office confirmed to The Spinoff that the announcement will now take place on Thursday due to “a couple of loose ends” that need tying up.

8.50am: Collins denies reaching out to anti-vaxxers over mandate comments

National leader Judith Collins has denied pandering to anti-vaxxers with her latest comments on vaccination mandates.

It was yesterday announced that, once we reach the new traffic light framework, 40% of the workforce will require the jab. However, Collins said that as soon as we hit 90% double dosed it should be up to businesses to determine who they will and won’t serve – and the mandates should then cease.

“We believe that 90% double vaccinated is going to be something where people should be able to have some of their freedoms back,” Collins told RNZ.

Asked whether a mandate could help stop the spread of Covid at an event like Rhythm and Vines, Collins admitted that it could. “But there is no certificate at the moment and the traffic light system only comes into effect once we get 90% double vaccination across the whole country. It is extremely confusing for people and there is no detail released,” she said.

Collins said a timeline should be provided so people know when mandates may no longer be required. “There needs to be a time when people won’t need to do that.”

One commentator yesterday suggested that Collins was reaching out to anti-vaxxers, a claim she rejected.”I saw that commentator making that assertion, which I thought was a very long bow to draw,” she said. “It was actually about saying that if you believe in private property rights, you believe in personal responsibility, the best way to get more people to be vaccinated is not to be seen to bully them.”

8.00am: 50-vehicle hīkoi of ‘anti-vaxxers’ stopped at Auckland border

At least 50 vehicles were stopped at Auckland’s southern border overnight, part of a planned hīkoi from Rotorua to Waitangi in Northland.

Footage viewed by The Spinoff showed the convoy, including cars, utes and buses, departing Rotorua at about 6pm yesterday evening. In a statement, police said they were aware of the hīkoi and asked members not to try cross into Auckland.

“We are strongly advising those who intend to take part in this that any travel across the Auckland boundary that is not specifically permitted by the Health order requires an exemption,” said police. “Those who are found to be deliberately breaching alert level restrictions can expect to face enforcement action.”

Police said they had been liaising closely with iwi partners in Auckland and Northland on this matter.

According to the Bay of Plenty Times, the hīkoi arrived at the Mercer border at midnight where it was met by a police roadblock. The vehicles then parked up on the side of the road where people reportedly sung waiata and gave motivational speeches.

In a Facebook post, Tai Tokerau Border Control founder Hone Harawira labelled the hīkoi members “idiots” and said it was a “scam” organised by Pākehā anti-vaxxers. “There is no invitation from Waitangi Marae, no invitation from the Waitangi Treaty Grounds, no invitation from Ngāti Kawa or Ngāti Rahiri, and no invitation from Ngāpuhi,” Harawira said.

The planned itinerary for the hīkoi showed new members joining in Auckland. It’s not known whether these people will try and make their own way to Northland.

7.30am: From The Bulletin

The government is introducing a sweeping vaccine mandate. Up to 40% of the country’s workforce could soon be covered by a vaccine order as the government has said it will extend the mandate to include any worker of a business requiring a vaccine passport at entry. Restaurants, gyms, cafes, hairdressers and other businesses that require the passports under the upcoming traffic light system will need to comply, Stuff reports. Businesses choosing not to require vaccine passports will remain contactless, have caps on the number of patrons or will be completely closed depending on the colour level. The government is working on a simplified system to guide all business owners on when they can require workers to be vaccinated.

The Covid numbers: There are 37 cases in hospital and 4 in ICU/HDU. The average age of someone hospitalised with the virus is 45. There are now 1,211 active cases in New Zealand. 75 new community cases were reported in Auckland yesterday, 4 in Waikato. 10,660 people were vaccinated on Monday.

The Spinoff’s Covid data tracker has the latest figures.

The end of MIQ is coming, eventually. The government is set to unveil today that stays at managed-isolation for some returnees will now be shorter, Newsroom reports. The move will open up more spots at the border. More changes will be coming over the next few months, eventually leading to a system where New Zealanders will be isolating at home after returning from overseas. It’s unclear when tourists, business travellers and students will be allowed to enter the country.

A near-record payout from Fonterra is coming. The co-operative is planning to pay about $8.40-per kilogram of milk solids, it’s one of the highest prices ever. It’s great news for rural New Zealand and farmers facing a mountain of debt. According to RNZ, Fonterra had forecast it would be paying almost $2 less only a few weeks ago. One of the big changes is that while demand from China has been weak, other markets have come forward in search of New Zealand milk.

Australia commits to 2050 net zero emissions. The Guardian reports that the country’s prime minister made the announcement before heading to the climate summit in Glasgow. Scott Morrison said his plan is a practical way for the country to cut its emissions, but some experts aren’t so sure. Despite Australia having some of the highest per capita emissions in the world, nearly half of the cuts are from unspecified technological breakthroughs, unexplained global trends and offsets.

This is part of The Bulletin, The Spinoff’s must-read daily news wrap. To sign up for free, simply enter your email address below