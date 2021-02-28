Live updates, February 28: Auckland begins level three lockdown, rest of NZ goes to level two

All the latest developments as the restrictions kick in and the search for a source of the latest infection continues. Get in touch at info@thespinoff.co.nz

9.10am: New case linked genomically to known outbreak

Some encouraging news: Case M has been linked via genome sequencing to the existing Valentine’s Day cluster, which diminishes the risk of a major undetected chain of transmission.

Stuff has spoken to the Covid response minister Chris Hipkins, who said: “The genome sequence for the latest case is showing that they’re linked to the second family group that we identified previously.” He added: “It is the UK variant and most closely linked to the second group of cases.”

There was no news of any further community cases.

Hipkins defended the decision to move out of alert level three after three days just over a week ago. He told told Stuff: “Based on all the information that we had, it would have been very difficult to have justified keeping the level three lockdown or even the level two lockdown for longer than we did … I still think the decision we made last week was a fair one. But the reality is, we’ve got new information now.”

He added: “This potentially was avoidable if everybody had done exactly what they are asking to do at the different alert levels and in their different circumstances, but it’s clear that a number of people weren’t. I don’t want to get into blame. There’s statements of fact, and a fact is a fact, what we have to do is how we’re moving forward. Blame doesn’t really help, because all it does is it makes people anxious about coming forward if they have symptoms. And we need people to come forward.”

8.30am: Locations of interest updated

The Ministry of Health has updated the list of places of interest as they gather more information from the new cases. If any of the below apply to you, and for more information, see here.

Hunter Plaza, 217 Great South Road, Papatoetoe, Feb 26, 2.55pm-5pm,

Burger King Highland Park, 495 Pakuranga Road, Half Moon Bay, Feb 25, 8pm-9pm

Your Health Pharmacy, 488 Great South Road, Feb 23, 2.45pm-3.50pm

KFC Botany Downs – Drive-through Customers, The Hub, 451 Ti Rakau Drive, Botany Downs, Manukau, Feb 22-23, 3.30pm-12.30am

KFC Botany Downs – Customers who entered the premises for dine in or takeaway, The Hub, 451 Ti Rakau Drive, Botany Downs, Manukau, Feb 22-23, 3.30pm-12.30am

KFC Botany Downs – Households of Customers who entered the premises for dine in or takeaway, The Hub, 451 Ti Rakau Drive, Botany Downs, Manukau, Feb 22-23, 3.30pm-12.30am

Pak n Save Manakau, 6 Cavendish Drive, Manakau, Feb 21, 5.30pm-6.40pm

Kmart Botany – Customers, 500 Ti Rakau Drive, Northpark, Feb 20, 3.30pm-10.30pm

Kmart Botany – Households of Customers, 500 Ti Rakau Drive, Northpark, Feb 20, 3.30pm-10.30pm

Kmart Botany – Staff, 500 Ti Rakau Drive, Northpark, Feb 20, 3.30pm-10.30 pm

Kmart Botany – Households of Staff, 500 Ti Rakau Drive, Northpark, Feb 20, 3.30pm-10.30 pm

Dark Vapes East Tamaki – Customers, 30 Springs Road, East Tamaki, Feb 20, 7.00pm- 8.30pm

Dark Vapes East Tamaki – Households of Customers, 30 Springs Road, East Tamaki, Feb 20, 7.00pm- 8.30pm

Dark Vapes East Tamaki – Staff, 30 Springs Road, East Tamaki, Feb 20, 7.00pm- 8.30pm

Dark Vapes East Tamaki – Households of Staff, 30 Springs Road, East Tamaki, Feb 20, 7.00pm- 8.30pm

Kmart Botany – Customers, 500 Ti Rakau Drive, Northpark, Feb 19, 3.30pm-10.30 pm

Kmart Botany – Households of Customers, 500 Ti Rakau Drive, Northpark, Feb 19, 3.30pm-10.30 pm

Kmart Botany – Staff, 500 Ti Rakau Drive, Northpark, Feb 19, 3.30pm-10.30 pm

Kmart Botany – Households of Staff, 500 Ti Rakau Drive, Northpark, Feb 19, 3.30pm-10.30 pm

Dark Vapes East Tamaki – Customers, 30 Springs Road, East Tamaki, Feb 19, 2.30pm-4pm

Dark Vapes East Tamaki – Households of Customers, 30 Springs Road, East Tamaki, Feb 19, 2.30pm-4pm

Dark Vapes East Tamaki – Staff, 30 Springs Road, East Tamaki, Feb 19, 2.30pm-4pm

Dark Vapes East Tamaki – Households of Staff, 30 Springs Road, East Tamaki, Feb 19, 2.30pm-4pm

Li’l Abners Takeaway, 320 Great South Road, Papatoetoe, Feb 19, 1.00am-1.20am

Choice Food Bar, 336 Great South Road, Papatoetoe, Feb 19, 1.15am-1.20am

7.00am: What to expect today

A 1pm update is scheduled for today, and what we’ll be looking especially to find out then (if not before) is, first, any information about new cases and, second, whether genome sequencing has been able to establish a clear epidemiological link between “Case M” and the existing outbreak linked to Papatoetoe High School. M’s sibling is a student at the school but, remember, has returned three negative tests for Covid-19 already.

Today will see further questions around the extent to which requirements have been complied with in the new cases, and the measures to ensure that information is getting through. As that happens it’s worth bearing in mind this from psychologist Sarb Johal:

The reasons for these breaches seem to be complex and we certainly need to understand this to ensure it doesn’t happen again. We also need to be cautious not to set up a vindictive, toxic environment where people start to become reluctant to come forwards for testing for fear of exposure to social media backlash or worse.

6.30am: Siouxsie on the return to alert level three

“No doubt Aucklanders will be surprised and shocked by the announcement that we are moving up the alert levels once again,” says Siouxsie Wiles.” The details of the new case are too concerning not to. Once again we have an unclear chain of transmission that led to case M. We know that they are a sibling of a student at Papatoetoe High who has already returned three negative tests and has not had any symptoms. Though it would be highly unusual, it is still a possibility this could be the source of case M’s infection. The serology testing may help shed some light on this as will the genome sequencing. We also have the fact that the case has been infectious in the community for as long as the last week and has visited a number of locations. Moving Auckland to alert level three and the rest of the country to alert level two puts us in the best position to get on top of this outbreak as quickly as possible.”

Read more from Siouxsie, and other experts including Shaun Hendy and Sarb Johal, here.

6am: Here we go again

Auckland is dawning damp and locked down. For the fourth time since Covid-19 virus arrived in the country – in a grim irony it was one year ago today that the first New Zealand positive case was detected – our biggest city is entering lockdown, this time at alert level three. The remainder of the country goes to alert level two. For now, these are to last seven days. Here’s a reminder of what these levels mean in practice.

The decision, taken by cabinet in an emergency meeting last night, and followed by a 9pm Beehive press conference, comes after a 21-year-old man (“case M”) whose symptoms began on 23 February with a fever and weakness, then developed loss of taste and smell the next day, tested positive. He went to a GP on Friday afternoon for a Covid test, and afterwards went to the gym. He is thought to have been infectious for about a week.

Case M is a student at the Manukau Institute of Technology (MIT) and also works part-time, one day a week, at Kerry Logistics (Oceania) Limited, which is located at the airport. The case had been to a number of “well-populated sites” during his infectious period, Ashley Bloomfield said last night. The latest list of locations of interest is here.

The new case, known as “Case M”, is a sibling of a student at Papatoetoe High School, which is linked to the existing outbreak that was first identified on Valentine’s Day. Critically, however, that student has tested negative three times, which means there is a real possibility that Case M contracted Covid-19 from another source. An important factor in deciding to change alert levels is the risk of undetected chains of transmission.

Jacinda Ardern expressed frustration that rules had not always been followed in the latest outbreak: “People who should have been in isolation, weren’t.”

The new case had not followed medical advice to isolate until the results of his test were known. “Obviously in this case, despite that communication over what was expected, that has not occurred here,” she said.

However she also noted that humans make mistakes and the country won’t succeed if “we turn on one another”. She said the public should keep in mind that “we are dealing with young people”.

Another person in the household of Case M has also returned a positive result. The latest case, known as Case N, is Case M’s mother and is currently asymptomatic. The three other members of the household have returned negative tests. All family members are isolating.

Read more about what we know so far here.