Live updates, October 28: Christchurch on high alert after Covid confirmed; Hamilton student tests positive

Welcome to The Spinoff's live updates for October 28, by Stewart Sowman-Lund. Reach me on stewart@thespinoff.co.nz.

The agenda

1pm: Chris Hipkins and Ashley Bloomfield will front today’s presser. We’ll get an update on the Covid-positive pair in Christchurch who had been infectious while in the community. We’re also expecting the previously delayed announcement on changes to MIQ rules.

11.30am: Hamilton school closes after student tests positive

A recently reopened Hamilton school has been forced to shut its doors after a child tested positive for Covid-19.

According to the Herald, Newstead Model Country School was told of the case last night.

The school had reopened on Monday after restrictions for senior students were loosened. Some students and staff who attended the school during alert level three are considered close contacts, reports the Herald, and have been told to isolate for 14 days.

Meanwhile, a third positive case has been reported in Ōtorohanga linked to previous cases.

10.25am: Anti-lockdown ‘hīkoi’ still parked up on Auckland motorway

Anti-lockdown protestors have spent the night on the side of Auckland’s southern motorway after they were stopped from passing through.

The so-called “Sovereign Hīkoi of Truth” left Rotorua on Tuesday evening, arriving at the Auckland boundary late that night. They were attempting to pass through the supercity to join another protest at Waitangi. Police said they blocked the motorway and stopped traffic passing through.

According to Stuff, about 75 people stayed are still near the Mercer boundary tonight, braving a night of rain. A police spokesperson said there had been no disruption to traffic through the checkpoint and there’d been “no significant issues” caused.

9.45am: False passports used to game MIQ booking system – report

There’s concern the MIQ booking system is being manipulated by third parties.

Tweets shared online show a conversation with an account called “MIQ Booking” that claims to use false passport details to secure rooms for returnees.

I messaged @MIQBooking because I wanted to know how they secure people’s rooms From MIQ. You guys are the reason why we can’t get home because y’all are adding so many fake passport numbers to get a room. @MBIEgovtnz y’all need to change the system cause this is what happens! 🤦🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/dcEEWQDf0Q — E.🇹🇴 (@_HauAnge) October 26, 2021

Unsurprisingly, it’s prompted outrage from New Zealanders abroad who are unable to return home. Grounded Kiwis spokesperson Martin Newell told RNZ the MIQ system wasn’t fit for purpose.

“You’ve got more chance of catching Covid at a cafe in Auckland than in Sydney these days. The response needs to take into account the risk… to decide what sort of isolation you get,” he said. “We need a new process to enable people to return and we need it now.”

Help is, hopefully, on the way – and soon. An announcement is due at 1pm on changes to the MIQ system. According to media reports, MIQ stays will be slashed in half followed by three days of home isolation.

8.55am: Call for tighter rules on domestic travel after Christchurch cases

A top epidemiologist said stricter rules should be in place to stop Covid-19 spreading from the North to South Islands.

Two new cases of delta have been confirmed this morning in Christchurch, following a case in Blenheim over the long weeke nd.

Michael Baker told RNZ that New Zealand has a good contact tracing system and should be able to manage the new cases. “If there’s only one case in one household, contact tracing should work quite well,” Baker said.

The question was, he said, how many other people in the South Island could be incubating the virus. “One of the problems is that a high proportion of people will be asymptomatic or have only a few symptoms. It is quite tough to pick up all of these outbreaks very early so it’s just critical for people to come forward if they have any symptoms at all.”

Tighter restrictions should be in place for travel between the two islands, and this should be easy to implement due to the water boundary.”The first thing is limiting numbers of people going to the South Island from infected areas to just essential workers,” Baker said. Basic screening should also be in place from these areas and there should be a requirement for a negative pre-departure test and “increasingly” vaccination.

8.30am: ‘Wake-up call’ – Christchurch mayor reacts to new cases

Christchurch’s mayor is keeping her fingers crossed a snap lockdown won’t be necessary after a pair of Covid-19 cases were confirmed in the city.

Lianne Dalziel said this morning’s news was a “wake-up call” for Christchurch and she was disappointed the confirmed cases had not been regular Covid Tracer app users.

“Using the QR codes is just one of the tool, but in a really important tool, in enabling contact tracing to occur should it be required,” Dalziel told RNZ. “It’s also disappointing to hear that both were unvaccinated.” Christchurch should, within a matter of three to four weeks, cross the 90% fully vaccinated threshold.

“I’m hoping that [their contact with people] is relatively limited,” said Dalziel, who was unaware that the pair had been out and about in the community. “We know that delta is an extremely contagious virus… and as that is the case it just means that we need to be absolutely vigilant.”

Dalziel said there should be stronger requirements on people travelling from places of higher risk, such as Auckland.

7.55am: Covid in Christchurch – what we know

The pair tested positive last night.

One had returned to Christchurch from Auckland.

Both are unvaccinated.

Neither are regular users of the Covid Tracer app.

They may have been infectious in the community for “a number of days”.

An update will be provided at 1pm.

7.10am: Pair of Covid-19 cases confirmed in Christchurch

Latest

Two people in a Christchurch household have tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said the pair of community cases were confirmed last night. They are both from the same household, with one of the new cases having recently travelled to Christchurch from Auckland.

“The local public health unit is gathering information from the cases to identify close contacts and exposure events, including any locations of interest,” said the ministry.

Speaking to RNZ this morning, Covid response minister Chris Hipkins said the new cases had not been regular users of the Covid Tracer app meaning it was hard to tracking their movements. “The nature of their contacts in Christchurch will be established during the morning,” he said. “My understanding is they’d been unwell for a while so they could have been infectious for a while.”

They were likely infectious in the community for “a number of days,” he said. Hipkins wouldn’t rule out a snap lockdown or alert level change for Christchurch.

The pair, Hipkins told Newstalk ZB, were also unvaccinated. “Any cases that pop up outside of the alert level areas where we have some containment do worry me,” he added. At least one other household has already been identified as close contacts.

At yesterday’s Covid briefing, Hipkins warned that the virus would continue to spread around the country.

A further update from the Ministry of Health is expected after a “risk assessment” has been made. There will also be the regular 1pm press conference.

Yesterday’s key headlines

There are 74 new cases of delta. 68 are in Auckland, six are in Waikato.

The parts of Waikato currently in alert level three will move to the equivalent of Auckland’s step one at 11.59pm tonight.

The “indicative” reopening date for primary schools is November 15.

41 people are now in hospital with Covid-19.

There are now 562 cases and close contacts self-isolating at home.